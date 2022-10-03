College Football Week 5 Scouting Roundup: 5 Players Texans Should Keep an Eye On

Week 5 of college football is in the books with some big-time performances that deserve a mention. Let’s dive right into it!

Brandon Dorlus, defensive lineman, Oregon

While linebacker Noah Sewell gets all the spotlights, versatile defensive lineman Brandon Dorlus deserves some praise too as a draft prospect. Dorlus destroyed Stanford’s offensive line on Saturday, collecting two sacks and three tackles for loss. He can be a productive edge rusher or 3-technique, as he has shown the ability to have success at both position. He’s a very well-rounded pass rusher with top-tier hand usage and solid athleticism. He’s rock-solid against the run too.

Brandon Dorlus may not get an easier TFL this season pic.twitter.com/4pIhaopAKs — James Crepea (@JamesCrepea) October 3, 2022

Julian Fleming, wide receiver, Ohio State

Once the highest ranked wide receiver in his recruiting class, Fleming has battled through injuries in his first two seasons with the Buckeyes. Now that has been able to stay away from injuries and find consistent play time, he’s blossoming into a solid wide receiver prospect. He’s a big slot or Z receiver who wins thanks to technical refinement and route running: he plays a lot like Saints veteran pass catcher Jarvis Landry. While he doesn’t possess the profile of a true primary receiver, he has everything needed in order to become a reliable secondary target in the NFL.

Olu Fashanu, offensive tackle, Penn State

Penn State’s third year left tackle Olu Fashanu entered the 2022 as a promising yet raw offensive tackle prospect, but since the first week of the season he has displayed tremendous improvements, making him now a premiere prospect in a weak offensive tackle draft class. At 6-6, 321 lbs. he has a massive frame, but he’s athletic and light on his feet when mirroring pass rushers. He’s already extremely reliable in pass protection and has some more room to grow as this is only his first season as a starter.

Jahmyr Gibbs, running back, Alabama

The Georgia Tech transfer has already made an appearance on this column, but he’s just being too dominant to not get mentioned twice. His ability to consistently hit big plays while displaying impressive speed and contact balance is special. Gibbs is by far Alabama’s most productive offensive player and this could push into round one conversation. The do-it-all running back though has the potential to truly push a NFL offense to a whole new level given his ability to produce on the ground, in the passing game and as a returner.

GIBBS. IS. GONE.



Note: he is very, very fast. pic.twitter.com/tAMfzPvkc4 — CBS Sports (@CBSSports) October 1, 2022

Cameron Rising, quarterback, Utah

If the Houston Texans will decide to not select a quarterback early in the 2023 draft, they’ll might want to take a chance on one later on. Cameron Rising, despite not possessing elite physical traits, is a solid signal-caller who isn’t afraid to push the ball down the field while being an underrated runner and a reliable decision maker. Through five weeks, he has the sixth highest QBR in college football. Although he may not be the face of the franchise the Texans are looking for, if Houston takes another route he could be an intriguing late round pick.