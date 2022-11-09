CFB Week 10 Scouting Roundup: 5 Players Texans Should Keep an Eye On

Week 10 of college footbal is in the books with some big-time performances that deserve a mention and a look from the Houston Texans. Let’s dive right into it!

Josh Downs, wide receiver, North Carolina

Downs was once again crucial in North Carolina’s win over Virginia as he finished the game with 15 receptions, 166 receiving yards and a touchdown. Despite being 5’10”, 175 lbs, Downs is an impact receiver at all three levels of the field, while being both a solid yards after the catch creator and a reliable deep threat. The UNC standout would be such a valuable addition to the Texans wide receiver room.

Drew Sanders, linebacker, Arkansas

The Texans need to add good football players in the next draft, regardless of position, and Sanders is for sure one of them. The Alabama transfer is playing at an impressive level on a weekly basis and on Saturday he finished the game with a sack and 3.5 tackles for loss. He plays with tremendous effort, strength and athleticism: in the NFL he should be utilized in a linebacker/edge rusher hybrid role in order to take advantage of all of his strengths.

Arkansas linebacker Drew Sanders is playing out of his mind.



Tremendous effort, big-time explosiveness and a pretty refined profile overall. He can be a LB/EDGE hybrid at the next level. He's a game changer. pic.twitter.com/SuGHmTc3wP — Luca Sartirana (@SartiranaLuca) November 8, 2022

Johnny Wilson, wide receiver, Florida State

Wilson is one of the least talked about wide receiver prospects in the 2023 draft class but he possesses intriguing potential. He’s got impressive athleticism at 6’7”, 235 lbs and he could be a big-time mismatch from the slot as well as he could transition to the tight end position. He’s a top-tier deep threat who would also be a massive red zone target and chains mover. He has the tools to be an interesting mid day 3 pick.

Derick Hall II, edge rusher, Auburn

One of my favorites prospects in the 2023 class regardless of position, Hall finished the game against Mississippi State with 2 sacks and 3 tackles for loss. He’s an impact pass rusher who can both count on solid technical refinement and athleticism. The Texans desperately need defensive linemen and Hall II would be a major addition early on day 2.

Derick Hall brought it Saturday night… pic.twitter.com/0yvT1mwMoM — Cole Cubelic (@colecubelic) November 7, 2022

Bo Nix, quarterback, Oregon

Nix has been one of the biggest risers thus far among 2023 prospects and on Saturday he continued his Heisman caliber campaign by recording a passing, rushing and receiving touchdown. Nix has all the tools to become a reliable NFL starting quarterback, including above average arm talent and athleticism. If the Texans decide to wait on a signal-caller, he could be a nice investment midway through the draft.