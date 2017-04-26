2017 NFL Mock Draft: Louis Riddick Rolls The Dice For Texans

ESPN’s Louis Riddick has weighed in the day before the NFL Draft with his latest mock. In this particular scenario, Riddick is not projecting trades and is picking based on “who he would pick if he was running each team.” Here’s who he’d pick for the Texans.

25. Houston Texans Patrick Mahomes, QB, Texas Tech Why Mahomes and not Clemson's Deshaun Watson? I think Mahomes is simply a more gifted thrower who can attack the field horizontally and vertically with equal effectiveness. Bill O'Brien and the Texans will need to manage expectations and exercise patience as he adjusts to an NFL offense, but it sounds as though Mahomes is willing to put in the work to be great. He has the potential to be special.

If the Texans take Mahomes with Watson still on the board, to be sure there will be a lot of groaning amongst the fanbase. That said, Mahomes’ star has apparently been rising (or has it, really?) lately, and I for one would be just fine with that decision.

The closer we get to the draft, however, I do feel like Houston will need to move up a bit if they want to get either of Watson or Mahomes.