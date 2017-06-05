Houston Texans News

Texans QB Tom Savage enjoying first-team benefits - NFL.com

Tom Savage's dreamlike start to the offseason as Houston's assumed QB1 was rattled on draft night, but he's back on the upswing in early June, raving about the benefits of being the starter.

Houston Texans worked out WR Javontee Herndon

The Houston Texans worked out free agent wide receiver Javontee Herndon this past Friday as they looked to fill Keith Mumphrey's roster spot.

Houston Texans news: Sio Moore an upgrade over Max Bullough and more

Good morning Houston! I hope everyone had a great weekend and you enjoy the Houston Texans news we have for you this morning.

Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson talks Texans, meets fans

Houston Texans rookie quarterback Deshaun Watson is doing all he can to impress the Texans coaching staff as he gets ready to head into the third week of on field training activities.

Breakfast: Texans remain connected w/Mexico

Even though their game in Mexico was over six months ago, the Texans remain connected with the neighboring country to the south.

Texans sign Sio Moore, and Flipper Anderson’s son | ProFootballTalk

The Texans filled their two available roster spots with a journeyman linebacker and the son of an NFL star. According to Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle, the Texans are signing linebacker Sio Moore and wide receiver Dres Anderson after they worked out for the team Friday.

WR Will Fuller works to limit drops in second season with Texans - Houston Chronicle

Will Fuller bolted into a fly pattern, accelerating behind the secondary to haul in a deep sideline throw from Texans quarterback Tom Savage.

Chris Long impersonates Delta on Twitter to mock teammate over delayed flight - SBNation.com

Bravo, Chris Long.

Saints’ Nick Fairley has a heart condition that could end his career, per report - SBNation.com

Fairley has been absent from the Saints’ voluntary workouts this offseason.

Jeremy Maclin could once again play alongside LeSean McCoy if he signs with Bills - SBNation.com

McCoy is recruiting his former teammate, and the Bills are reportedly interested.

Could Steph Curry be an NFL punter? - SBNation.com

Marquette King thinks he could with a little work.

Colin Kaepernick has donated $700K of his $1 million pledge to 24 different organizations - SBNation.com

Kaepernick continues to make good on the promise he made last September.

Houston & Collegiate Sports News

Astros 7, Rangers 2: Houston completes sweep, extends streak to 10 games - The Crawfish Boxes

Free the Pea! Free the Pea! Free the Pea!

Texas baseball falls to Long Beach State 4-3 in NCAA regional, rematch tomorrow - Burnt Orange Nation

The Longhorns now must win tomorrow in order to advance to the Super Regionals.

Janczak, TCU Win 5-1 Over Virginia - Frogs O' War

TCU is in the catbird seat of the Fort Worth Regional, only needing one more win to advance to the Super Regional next weekend.

Previewing Baylor Football: Chris Platt’s Time - Our Daily Bears

The junior wide receiver should be Baylor’s next star.

Lubbock Regional Gameday: Texas Tech vs Delaware - Viva The Matadors

The Red Raiders take on the Blue Hens as the march to Omaha begins.

Eric Walker Dominates As LSU Advances To Super Regionals - And The Valley Shook

LSU shuts down Rice 5-0 on the right arm of Eric Walker.

2018 Texas Football Recruiting: LB Ayodele Adeoye Commits to the Longhorns - Barking Carnival

A true ILB who loves to shed blocks, scrape, mix it up and get dirty. The composite four star is ranked as a Top 5 player in the state of Missouri.

Houston Dynamo vs Seattle Sounders Final Score: Dynamo lose to Sounders 1-0 on Will Bruin goal - Dynamo Theory

Former Dynamo forward Will Bruin got the winner as Seattle picked up a 1-0 win over Houston.