Thursday Night Football Live: Rams vs. 49ers

Games like this were made for fantasy football. They were made for investing you in the 49ers’ run game, not in the idea that this is going to be a prime example of the sport we all know and love.

That being said, if you’re not watching tonight because you have Carlos Hyde on your fantasy team, there are plenty of other interesting storylines and pieces to watch. The Rams’ offense looks rejuvenated from a year ago with Sean McVay’s system breathing new life in RB Todd Gurley and second-year QB Jared Goff. The improvement to the offensive line through the signing of veteran OT Andrew Whitworth and additions of rookies Gerald Everett and Cooper Kupp has created multiple avenues that the offense can run through.

For the Niners, their offense is spearheaded by Hyde and Kyle Shanahan’s zone-running scheme, which had a unusually productive day against the usually stingy Seattle Seahawks defense. They’ll face a team that has its own stingy defense, thanks to Wade Phillips, who finally has All-World DT Aaron Donald anchoring his scheme.

This will be your open thread for this evening’s Thursday Night Football action. Let your comments about the game fly.