2017 Houston Texans Roster Cuts Summary: Here's The First 53-Man Roster Of The Season

After a couple days of belt-tightening, your Houston Texans are down to 53 players on their team. According to the team’s official site, this is the initial regular season roster of the 2017 Houston Texans:

OFFENSE (26):

Quarterback (2): Tom Savage, Deshaun Watson. Running Back ( 6 5): Lamar Miller, D’Onta Foreman, Tyler Ervin, Alfred Blue, Akeem Hunt , Jordan Todman. Fullback (1): Jay Prosch. Wide Receiver ( 4 5): DeAndre Hopkins, Will Fuller, Braxton Miller, Bruce Ellington, Andy Jones. Tight End (3): C.J. Fiedorowicz, Ryan Griffin, Stephen Anderson. Offensive Line (9): Nick Martin, Chris Clark, Kendall Lamm, Greg Mancz, Jeff Allen, Xavier Su’a-Filo, Breno Giacomini, Julien Davenport, Kyle Fuller.

DEFENSE (24):

Defensive Line (8): J.J. Watt, Jadeveon Clowney, Christian Covington, D.J. Reader, Joel Heath, Carlos Watkins, Brandon Dunn, Ufomba Kamalu. Inside Linebacker (5): Brian Cushing, Benardrick McKinney, Zach Cunningham, Dylan Cole, Brian Peters. Outside Linebacker (2): Whitney Mercilus, Brennan Scarlett. Cornerbacks (5): Johnathan Joseph, Kareem Jackson, Kevin Johnson, Treston Decoud, Dee Virgin Marcus Burley. Safety (5): Andre Hal, Corey Moore, Eddie Pleasant, Marcus Gilchrist, Kurtis Drummond.

SPECIAL TEAMS (3):

Kicker (1): Ka’imi Fairbairn. Punter (1): Shane Lechler. Long Snapper (1): Jon Weeks.

Duane Brown has not reported, so he doesn’t count on the 53. Jaelen Strong is suspended for the season opener, so he doesn’t either.

There could still be additional transactions ahead, depending on whether the Texans sign or claim a player that was cut by another team. Additionally, there's still the matter of putting together a practice squad; we'll monitor that situation as it develops, though that shouldn’t affect who suits up for Week One, barring injury.

What's your reaction to the Texans' maiden 53-man roster with the Jaguars coming to town next weekend?

UPDATE: The roster has been corrected to reflect the team’s release of Akeem Hunt and waiver wire claim of Andy Jones.

UPDATE II: Another roster adjustment to reflect that Marcus Burley has joined the team and Dee Virgin was released.