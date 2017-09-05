 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Houston Texans Sign Marcus Burley To Two-Year Deal

Acquiring some secondary depth on the eve of the opening of the 2017 NFL regular season?

NFL: Seattle Seahawks at Arizona Cardinals
Perhaps he caught some of Richard Sherman’s juju.
As I sit here, watching Justin Verlander in his debut for your Houston Astros, Twitter alerts me to the fact that your Houston Texans made a roster move this evening.

I know nothing of Marcus Burley, save for what Aaron Wilson says here. To summarize:

-Burley is fast.

-Burley has played for several NFL teams.

-Burley was just cut by the Browns.

So A.J. Bouye, he likely ain’t, but Burley does provide some veteran depth at a position at which the Texans could desperately use it. This also means the team will have to make a corresponding move to its 53-man roster; if you’ve got a guess as to who will be released to make room for Burley, or if you simply wish to wax poetic about how the addition of Burley will burnish the Texans’ defense, take it to the Comments.

