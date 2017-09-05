Houston Texans Sign Marcus Burley To Two-Year Deal

As I sit here, watching Justin Verlander in his debut for your Houston Astros, Twitter alerts me to the fact that your Houston Texans made a roster move this evening.

Veteran former Browns and Seahawks corner Marcus Burley has signed with the Texans' 53-man roster on a two-year deal, per a league source — Aaron Wilson (@AaronWilson_NFL) September 6, 2017

I know nothing of Marcus Burley, save for what Aaron Wilson says here. To summarize:

-Burley is fast.

-Burley has played for several NFL teams.

-Burley was just cut by the Browns.

So A.J. Bouye, he likely ain’t, but Burley does provide some veteran depth at a position at which the Texans could desperately use it. This also means the team will have to make a corresponding move to its 53-man roster; if you’ve got a guess as to who will be released to make room for Burley, or if you simply wish to wax poetic about how the addition of Burley will burnish the Texans’ defense, take it to the Comments.