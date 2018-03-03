2018 NFL Combine Live: Day Two

Ah yes, the most talked about day of the NFL Combine. Quarterback Day. The day overthrown five-yard out routes to receivers they’ve never seen or talked to before gets chalked up as a ‘‘potential concern.” QB evaluation is the most cruel and unforgiving of crucibles. It’s as if someone took a magnifying glass to your entire being and began highlighting anything and everything someone might not like.

The pour souls who will be subjected to this torture this year are headlined by a pair of signal-callers from California in UCLA’s Josh Rosen and USC’s Sam Darnold. As of the typing of this post, Darnold is not scheduled to throw at the Combine, but will go through the other workouts. Alongside Rosen and Darnold are Oklahoma’s Baker Mayfield, whose height had been discussed with such fervor and concern pre-Senior Bowl weigh-in that you might be forgiven for thinking that he was a dwarf. 2016 Heisman Trophy winner Lamar Jackson will join this year’s winner (Mayfield) in going through the paces in Indy. Expect there to be plenty of commentary about Jackson’s phenomenal athleticism and concern about his maturity whilst in the pocket. Rounding out the group of potential first rounders is big, tall boy Josh Allen, who is the perfect QB if you like your QBs to have the same qualities as a medieval catapult.

Sharing the stage with the QBs will be the wide receivers and tight ends. This year’s WR class boasts a few stellar talents in Alabama’s Calvin Ridley and SMU’s Courtland Sutton, but the real gems in this class are going to be found in later rounds, with players like Maryland’s D.J. Moore and New Mexico State’s Jaleel Scott.

As for the TEs, the issue this year is what flavored ice cream you want. There are plenty of athletic pass catchers who will be massive mismatch problems at the next level, such as Oklahoma’s fleet footed Mark Andrews and Penn State’s volleyball playing Mike Gesicki. There are also solid blockers with big upside as receivers, such as South Dakota State’s Dallas Goedert and South Carolina’s Hayden Hurst.

This is your open thread to enjoy all of the action from today’s proceedings.