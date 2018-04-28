2018 NFL Draft: Houston Texans Undrafted Free Agent Tracker

The 2018 is over for the home team. The Texans have made all of their picks. The party is over.

Now it’s time for the part of day three where rosters are really made. The coaches and teams go running around and trying to collect the players they chose not to select with their finite number of draft resources. I wonder what Jared Zabransky is up to nowadays.

This list will be updated throughout the weekend, likely via tweets from credible reports, as the process goes along. In the meantime, share any rumors, reports, news, thoughts, or hopes about any UDFAs that the Texans are connected to or, in your learned opinion, should be interested in below.

NOTE: All these players are thought to be signing with the Texans, but nothing is official until confirmed by the organization.

Brian Gaine on UDFA process: 'I call that the eighth round.' — Aaron Wilson (@AaronWilson_NFL) April 28, 2018

UPDATE I:

Fordham OT Anthony Coyle, Pitt OT Jaryd Jones and LSU OT K.J. Malone will be signing with the #Texans



(not final until team confirms) — patrick (@PatDStat) April 28, 2018

Toledo RB Terry Swanson will sign with the #Texans. — patrick (@PatDStat) April 28, 2018

SMUs DT Mason Gentry to the #Texans. — patrick (@PatDStat) April 28, 2018

Wyoming FB/TE Drew VanMaanen to the #Texans — patrick (@PatDStat) April 28, 2018

Tennessee punter Trevor Daniel to the #Texans. Lechler’s pinch hitter for camp. — patrick (@PatDStat) April 28, 2018

Washington RB Lavon Coleman to the #Texans. — patrick (@PatDStat) April 28, 2018

UPDATE II: This should be a complete list of all the UDFAs the Texans have signed or will sign in short order.