 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

2018 NFL Draft: Houston Texans Undrafted Free Agent Tracker

New, comments

The 2018 NFL Draft is over. That doesn’t mean the Houston Texans are done putting together their rookie class, and BRB will track who they bring on in this post.

By Matt Weston
/ new
Houston Texans v Jacksonville Jaguars Photo by Sam Greenwood/Getty Images

The 2018 is over for the home team. The Texans have made all of their picks. The party is over.

Now it’s time for the part of day three where rosters are really made. The coaches and teams go running around and trying to collect the players they chose not to select with their finite number of draft resources. I wonder what Jared Zabransky is up to nowadays.

This list will be updated throughout the weekend, likely via tweets from credible reports, as the process goes along. In the meantime, share any rumors, reports, news, thoughts, or hopes about any UDFAs that the Texans are connected to or, in your learned opinion, should be interested in below.

NOTE: All these players are thought to be signing with the Texans, but nothing is official until confirmed by the organization.

UPDATE I:

UPDATE II: This should be a complete list of all the UDFAs the Texans have signed or will sign in short order.

More From Battle Red Blog

Loading comments...