Pro Football Focus Ranks The Texans’ Receiving Corps 16th In NFL

wYeah, let’s keep on ranking things. This time, PFF ranks the various wide receiving groups across the NFL. According to PFF, Houston Texans ranked 16th. This is what they had to say:

16. Houston Texans Yards per route run as a unit, rank: 1.24 (T-22nd) If this receiving corps is going to be ranked higher than this by the season’s end, it’s going to take Will Fuller staying healthy and consistent. He had seven touchdowns and averaged 1.96 yards per route with Deshaun Watson at quarterback. With all other quarterbacks in Houston last year, he did not score a touchdown and averaged 0.80 yards per route.

I get what they are saying. I feel them. But did you know Fuller V weighs 185 pounds now? His durability isn’t even a question anymore. Also, the quarterback thing isn’t Fuller’s fault. Tom Savage has a smooth brain, slow feet, and can’t see past his first read. Evey play Savage played last year was geometric; he couldn’t see beyond Hopkins’ route. With Watson, Fuller V, and Hopkins all being 100% healthy with zero possibility of getting injured or anything bad happening this year, Houston ranks too low on this list.

Spoiler: The Vikings finished first in PFF’s rankings.