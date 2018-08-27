WILL LEE'S INJURY TILT THE DIVISION TO TEXANS?







Playing time in the preseason is always hotly debated but the one thing Bill O' Brien has gotten right is extremely limiting the playing time of his star and regular players. Presumably the Texans biggest threat for the AFC South, the Jaguars, it is now being reported star receiver Marquis Lee has torn ligaments in his knee and is lost for the season. Donte Montcrief and a bunch of draft picks now make up the receiving corps of the immortal Blake Bortles as Marcedes Lewis is a Packer, Allen Hurns is a Cowboy and Allen Robinson is now a Bear. For years the Jaguars offense was hard to watch before the arrival of Leonard Fournette as they trotting out Chris Ivory, TJ Yeldon, and Toby Gerhart in previous years. Now Fournette is going to be all they have unless a trade is made.