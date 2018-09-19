Houston Texans Release Depth Chart For Giants Game

While it seems the accuracy of the Houston Texans’ advance depth charts is always a little questionable, it does give us an idea of what kind of personnel use we can expect when the New York Giants roll into H-Town for the Texans’ home opener at NRG Stadium.

Obviously this isn’t a priority since they announced the depth chart for the Giants, but it states at the top that it was last updated prior to last week’s embarrassing affair with Mike Vrabel and the Tennessee Titans.

Keke Coutee isn’t expected to play, but is still listed on this chart. Will Fuller V is expected to play again and is on the chart; hopefully he can do what he did against the Titans for a second week.

Christian Covington is listed but could be unavailable this week.

Houston’s secondary is a mass of confusion as well, especially since Kareem Jackson appears to have been moved back to corner in the absence of Kevin Johnson, who was placed on injured reserve after the season opener in New England.

The most important thing missing, however, is a Texans win. Hopefully, that shows up Sunday as well.

See a player on this chart you believe will have a big game Sunday? Tell us about it in the comments section.