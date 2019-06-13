What Would You Give Up To Hire Nick Caserio?

As the saga that is the Patriots’ accusation that the Texans wronged New England by tampering with Nick Caserio’s employment in Foxborough winds on, more and more pundits seem to think that this kerfuffle ends with Houston sending a draft pick or two to New England for the right to hire Caserio as Brian Gaine’s successor, either by agreement of the parties or perhaps as punishment by the league if the NFL does find the Texans broke the rules.
This smells like the endgame. Embarrass the Texans and get compensation for Caserio leaving. https://t.co/afOab6emux— Gregg Rosenthal (@greggrosenthal) June 12, 2019
I think the Pats and Texans ultimately get this deal done, it'll wind up being a mid rounder— Benjamin Allbright (@AllbrightNFL) June 13, 2019
From Inside Minicamp Live: The #Texans are digging in for their pursuit of GM candidate Nick Caserio following the filing of tampering charges. And it may be a while. pic.twitter.com/OH6On3dlAL— Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) June 13, 2019
Here’s what I want to know, fellow Texans fans: Assuming Caserio does in fact want to join the Texans’ front office, what, if anything, would you be comfortable with the Texans sending the Patriots as compensation for the eventual hire of Nick Caserio as the next general manager of the professional football team at NRG Park? Rock the vote and then discuss below.
Poll
What is the most you would be willing to pay the Patriots to ensure Nick Caserio becomes the Texans’ general manager?
This poll is closed
-
6%
I’d agree to pay some sort of monetary fee, but I wouldn’t give up a draft pick.
-
21%
I’d give up a first round pick.
-
19%
I’d give up a second round pick.
-
18%
I’d give up a third round pick.
-
3%
I’d give up a fourth round pick.
-
4%
I’d give up a fifth round pick.
-
2%
I’d give up a sixth round pick.
-
1%
I’d give up a seventh round pick.
-
1%
I’d give up multiple draft picks, with the highest being in the second round.
-
0%
I’d give up multiple draft picks, with the highest being in the third round.
-
1%
I’d give up multiple draft picks, with the highest being in the fourth round.
-
17%
I wouldn’t agree to surrender any sort of asset or pay any amount of money. If Nick Caserio wants to come to Houston, great, but I wouldn’t do anything beyond a contract to make it happen. Plymouth Rock landed on us! No justice, no peace!
