What Would You Give Up To Hire Nick Caserio?

As the saga that is the Patriots’ accusation that the Texans wronged New England by tampering with Nick Caserio’s employment in Foxborough winds on, more and more pundits seem to think that this kerfuffle ends with Houston sending a draft pick or two to New England for the right to hire Caserio as Brian Gaine’s successor, either by agreement of the parties or perhaps as punishment by the league if the NFL does find the Texans broke the rules.

This smells like the endgame. Embarrass the Texans and get compensation for Caserio leaving. https://t.co/afOab6emux — Gregg Rosenthal (@greggrosenthal) June 12, 2019

I think the Pats and Texans ultimately get this deal done, it'll wind up being a mid rounder — Benjamin Allbright (@AllbrightNFL) June 13, 2019

From Inside Minicamp Live: The #Texans are digging in for their pursuit of GM candidate Nick Caserio following the filing of tampering charges. And it may be a while. pic.twitter.com/OH6On3dlAL — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) June 13, 2019

Here’s what I want to know, fellow Texans fans: Assuming Caserio does in fact want to join the Texans’ front office, what, if anything, would you be comfortable with the Texans sending the Patriots as compensation for the eventual hire of Nick Caserio as the next general manager of the professional football team at NRG Park? Rock the vote and then discuss below.