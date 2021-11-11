Houston Texans Fantasy Football Recap: Week Nine

Our lord and savior TYGOD Taylor finally made it back to the team last week to much fanfare. With a matchup against the Miami Dolphins, most thought that he would come back in and rejuvenate the offense. That did not end up happening. Here are the numbers.

Week 9: (Texans vs Dolphins)

QB: Tyrod Taylor - 24/43, 240 yards, 3 INT, 23 yards rushing = 5.9 points

RB: David Johnson - 4 carries, 11 yards, 3 reception, 29yards receiving = 7 points

RB:Rex Burkhead - 2 carries, 9 yards rushing = 0.9 points

RB: Philip Lindsay - 8 carries, 28 yards rushing = 2.8 points

RB: Scottie Phillips- 1 carry, 2 yards rushing = 0.2 Points

WR: Brandin Cooks - 6 receptions, 56 yards = 11.6 points

WR: Chris Moore - 1 reception, 4 yards = 1.4 points

WR: Chris Conley - 2 reception, 38 yards = 5.8 points

WR: Nico Collins - 3 receptions, 25 yards = 5.5 points

WR: Danny Amendola- 3 receptions, 49 yards = 7.9 points

TE: Jordan Akins - 2 receptions, 7 yards, 1 fumble lost = 0.7 points

TE: Brevin Jordan - 2 receptions, 9 yards =2.9 points

TE: Anthony Auclair- 2 receptions, 23 yards = 4.3 points

K: Ka’imi Fairbairn - 3/3 FG = 9 points

DEF: 6 TFL, 4 sack, 2 INT, 3 fumble recoveries, 17 points allowed = 15 points

The offense under Taylor seemingly just couldn’t get anything done. The run game is historically terrible, and. I don’t think that signing Royce Freeman is going to help move the needle. Brandin Cooks still had a livable performance, but most of the offensive players were out performed by Ka’imi Fairbairn.

The top performer this week was actually the defense, which unsurprisingly, helped create a ridiculous amount of turnovers in spite of the offense doing zilch with said turnovers.

With a BYE this week, no one will have to worry about accidentally starting a Texans player!