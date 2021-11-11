Davis Mills at the Halfway Mark: By The Numbers

It’s hard to recall a more polarizing rookie season for a quarterback who was able to start multiple games.

Davis Mills, selected in the 3rd round of the 2021 NFL draft, was handed the keys to the Houston Texans offense when incumbent starter Tyrod Taylor pulled his hamstring in week 2. Over the next 7 games, the Texans and their fans got an up close and personal look at the player general manager Nick Caserio hopes is the future face of the franchise.

And what a look it’s been.

Davis Mills 2021 Stats So Far

From the highs to the lows, Mills has certainly created a roller coaster of hopes, dreams and deep fears for the fan base.

On October 3rd, facing the Buffalo Bills, Mills passed for 87 yards, 4 interceptions, a 52.4 completion percentage and a whopping 2.34 quarterback rating.

Yikes.

The following week, Mills set rookie records by delivering a career performance against the New England Patriots. In that tilt, the NFL freshman passed for 312 yards, 3 touchdowns, a 72.4 completion percentage and a QB rating of 141.7.

Progress



Davis Mills is the first rookie QB in NFL history to throw for 300 yards, 3 TDs and finish with a passer rating of 140-or higher in a game.



Unfortunately, Mills true average seems to fall closer to the performance against the Bills than the Patriots.

Year to date, Mills has thrown for 1,357 yards, 7 touchdowns, 8 interceptions, a 67.0 completion percentage and an 80.2 QB rating. That averages out to 193.8 yards per game, 1 touchdown and 1.1 picks.

Hardly the sort of week-to-week contribution a team needs from the most important position on the field.

However, let’s take into account the intangibles that stats can’t accurately measure.

Houston Texans are Committed to Tanking in 2021

First off, Houston’s offensive line has been nothing short of miserable for years now. Just 2 seasons ago, the line allowed the most sacks in the NFL. And, despite throwing numerous high draft picks at the unit, bringing in free agents such as Laremy Tunsil and Justin Britt, shuffling players all over and replacing the offensive line coach, this position group still sucks. In 2020, the Texans tied for 2nd most sacks in the league, with 50. So far in 2021, they’re tied for 4th most with 26.

Not an ideal situation for a 1st year quarterback to enter.

Next up, let’s talk about “a rookie QB’s best friend”, the running game. Just as with the offensive line, Houston’s run game is an embarrassment to the city that boasts all the Earl Campbell and Arian Foster memorabilia you could ever want to see.

The 2021 Houston Texans are 1 of 4 teams to have rushed for less than 700 yards so far this season, with 682 total ground yards. They’re tied for 2nd fewest rushing touchdowns with 4. The longest rush year to date is only 35 yards. They rank dead last in most rushing 1st downs with only 31 and yards per carry at 3.3.

Hardly the sort of “best friend” any rookie QB needs...

Next up is the offensive play calling, gameplan and in-game management.

Tim Kelly seemed to be a shooting star of an offensive coordinator last season, helping Deshaun Watson lead the league with 4,823 passing yards, 33 touchdowns, 7 interceptions and a QB rating of 112.4. But, Mills is no Watson. And, Kelly doesn’t seem able to adjust his play calling accordingly.

Or, maybe, it was Watson who made Kelly look so good...

While the gameplan seems vastly improved from years past, where former head coach Bill O’Brien routinely failed at having the team ready to play, often taking 2 or 3 quarters to get the units clicking, head coach David Culley seems to make a lot of the same boneheaded mistakes from the sidelines O’Brien made. Ultimately showing, Culley isn’t helping Mills either.

And, let’s not forget the elephant in the room: Texans brass wants to lose for 2022 draft positioning.

Where does that leave us?

Here’s a crazy stat- In NE games this year, only 2 opposing QB’s have thrown for over 200 yards with a positive TD/INT ratio. Those QB’s? Dak Prescott & Davis Mills. — Daniel Jeremiah (@MoveTheSticks) November 11, 2021

Rumors are swirling that the Texans “brain trust” believes Mills is the future face of the franchise. And, it’s hard to accurately argue for/against that. While he’s clearly no Deshaun Watson or (young) Matt Schaub, he did what no other Texans rookie QB has ever done and flat out roasted the New England Patriots. If the rest of the team would have helped (or we weren’t hip deep in TANK-A-PALOOZA) that would have been a W and one of the best games in recent H-Town memory.

So, while it’s easy to look at the miserable stats from other games, the apparent deer-in-the-headlights decision making, bad footwork and more, a team like the 2021 Houston Texans could very likely ruin a rookie Joe Montana, Peyton Manning, Drew Brees or Tom Brady.

It’s crazy that Mills has more Tds,yards & less sacks than Fields. Same amount of ints but one is label as the next great thing,the other is a wasted 3rd round pick. So this just tells me nobody want Mills to be D4 successor pic.twitter.com/9CVBq99rEf — Crenshaw (@5thwardcrenshaw) November 9, 2021

Now, with Tyrod Taylor back from injured reserve and doing just as poorly as Mills, odds are the rook will see the field again this year. Unfortunately, the offensive line, running game, play calling, gameplan, clock management and more will all still suck.

Davis Mills had the 7th-highest passer rating by any QB in a single game vs Belichick’s Patriots (since 2000).

- Only QB to have higher passer rating vs Belichick’s Patriots in first 3 seasons of NFL career was Peyton Manning in Week 8, 2000 (158.3). #Texans — Mike Giardi (@MikeGiardi) October 10, 2021

Can Davis Mills become a great starting NFL quarterback? Absolutely. Can Davis Mills become a great Houston Texans starting quarterback? Doubtful...

Either way, it’s clear Houston would do better to start Mills over Tyrod Taylor for the rest of the season. That way, the debate can continue, coaches and scouts will have a better picture of what Houston has and needs under center. And, if nothing else, the Texans can get a larger sample size to dangle in a potential trade should they decide to offshore Mills in 2022.