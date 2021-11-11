BRB GroupThink: The Best Play At The Midway Mark

We are at the halfway mark of the 2021 NFL Season for your Houston Texans. It’s mostly been awful, with a few splotches of light. At the halfway point, what has been your favorite play of the Texans’ 2021 season?

This is the question I asked the masthead. These are their responses:

RIVERS MCCOWN:

One of the saddest spikes in NFL history. pic.twitter.com/Wnck31hVR1 — Rivers McCown (@riversmccown) November 7, 2021

BIGFATDRUNK:

Every play where Lonnie Johnson Jr. gets toasted is my favorite play of the year. I don’t know why, but it just brings me so much happiness. Perhaps it’s the fond memories of Petey Faggins? Who knows, really.

Bonus points if he also misses the tackle or he celebrates after giving up a long play.

MATT ROBINSON:

Without a doubt, it was the Brandin Cooks ‘dual Mossing’ of two Jaguars defenders in Week One. To paraphrase former SNL correspondent Stefon, that play had everything. Tyrod Taylor stepping into pressure, the fact that it’s one of the few deep shots in this season’s memory, Urban Meyer hunched over in sorrow/bewilderment.

Aside from being an awesome play for the shorter stature Cooks, it also symbolized how fleeting the good moments in football can be. After that game, we’ve yet to see a play come anywhere close to generating explosive yards, and it remains to be the hope I cling onto this season that a functional offense under Tim Kelly does exist...somewhere.

L4BLITZER:

Unfortunately, we have not seen Pharaoh Brown truck someone ala Mark Bavaro this season, mainly due to the ineffectiveness and injury. That was a hope I had for this lost season to see some of that action. As a substitution, I will have to settle for the joy of seeing the Texans embarrass the [Easterby] out of Urban Meyer at the start of the season. Any 4th quarter camera shot of the face of pain/humiliation on the Urbz’s face in that game is all we have for this season.

Otherwise, for a symbolic play and just for sheer amusement, you have to go with the Taylor INT of a “throwaway” pass towards the end of the first half against Miami. That says everything about this team since the embarrassment of the Urbz.

MIKE BULLOCK:

Football is supposed to be fun. The sort of thrilling, pulse pounding, get you fired up fun I used to have when I played as a kid. My two all-time favorite plays were:

1) When I blitzed, dove, and batted the pass out of the air, got up off my knees, and had the ball fall right into my hands, then jumped up and ran it in for a score, completely untouched.

2) The first time I caught a touchdown on a flea flicker.

Trick plays are always fun if they work, but pulling off that sort of thing in the NFL is far harder than it is in high school. So, when Davis Mills completed a flea flicker to Chris Conley it took me back to that day long ago, and the fun that football is supposed to bring. Will definitely go down as one of my favorite Texans plays of all time, despite the context of this miserable season.

The next play I hope happens is the one where Cal McNair, Jack Easterby and their loyalists get flea-flicked off Toro’s back.

DIEHARD CHRIS:

The punt ba’donk by far is the best for me. The overthinking, the horrible execution, etc. I need some comedy with my tragedy, and boy is this season delivering.