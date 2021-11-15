Davion Davis Could Eventually Find A Role With Texans

Currently, the Houston Texans have six wide receivers on their active roster. Most of the names are notable, though only a few of them may be familiar to fans that consistently follow the team. Davion Davis is a name that even the biggest Texans fans might not know. The 25-year-old doesn’t have a single regular season catch to his name, which is why it’s important to talk about him now.

Davis hails from Hutto, Texas, a town just north of Austin. He played college football for the Sam Houston State Bearkats, making him somewhat of a local product. During his time at SHSU, Davis was named the Southland Conference (SLC) Offensive Player of the Year in 2017 and also earned FCS All-American honors.

Despite coming from a smaller program, there were high hopes for Davis when he entered the 2019 NFL Draft. He wasn’t taken through seven rounds, but signed with the Minnesota Vikings shortly afterwards. Davis spent most of his rookie season on Minnesota’s practice squa and failed to make an impact when elevated.

Davis was out of the league in 2020 but eventually signed with the Cleveland Browns in July 2021. Just a few weeks removed from joining the team, he was forced to serve a two-game suspension for violating the NFL’s substance abuse policy. Following the suspension, the Browns put Davis on their practice squad. At the beginning of October, the Texans swooped in and made him a part of their 53-man roster.

It’s been an interesting journey for Davis so far. The Texans likely give him the best shot at success. Both teams that he’s been a part of in the past had crowded receiver rooms, which put him at a disadvantage from day one. In a rebuilding organization, however, anything is possible. The idea is to give equal opportunities to everyone, and Davis is a prime example of that.

If Davis is capable of making a name for himself, it probably won’t start in the receiving game. During his time at Sam Houston State, Davis was occasionally used as a return specialist, taking two punts to the house in 2017. The Texans’ original returner this season, Andre Roberts, was cut last month due to poor performance. Since his release, Tremon Smith and Desmond King have filled that role, but the results simply aren’t exciting.

With the season becoming less and less competitive as each week passes, it wouldn’t hurt to try something new. Davis certainly isn’t the next DeAndre Hopkins, but that’s not what the team needs him to be. Let’s see what he can contribute as a returner.