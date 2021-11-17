Quick Hits: Texans v. Titans

For the 39th time in history, your Houston Texans will face off against the Not-The-Houston-Oilers in a regular season matchup. This is certainly a tale of two teams going in opposite directions, as former Texans defensive coordinator Mike Vrabel has his Titans sitting atop the AFC while David Culley has managed to Barney Fife his way to a 1-8 record this season.

The Not-The-Oilers lead the series all-time at 21-17 and have won the last 3 games.

Houston Texans 2022 Stats

QB TYROD TAYLOR completed 24 of 43 passes (55.8 pct.) for 240 yards in Week 9. Has 0 INTs & 110+ rating in 2 of 3 starts this season. Completed 10 of 17 (58.8 pct.) for 109 yards & TD vs. 0 INTs for 97.4 rating & rushed for 76 yards & TD in only career start vs. Ten. (10/11/15 w/Buf.). Has 11 TDs (8 pass, 3 rush) vs. 0 INTs for 116.7 rating in 5 career starts vs. AFC South.

completed 24 of 43 passes (55.8 pct.) for 240 yards in Week 9. Has 0 INTs & 110+ rating in 2 of 3 starts this season. Completed 10 of 17 (58.8 pct.) for 109 yards & TD vs. 0 INTs for 97.4 rating & rushed for 76 yards & TD in only career start vs. Ten. (10/11/15 w/Buf.). Has 11 TDs (8 pass, 3 rush) vs. 0 INTs for 116.7 rating in 5 career starts vs. AFC South. RB DAVID JOHNSON had 120 scrimmage yards (84 rush, 36 rec.) & rush TD in last meeting. Aims for his 3rd in row vs. Ten. with rush TD.

had 120 scrimmage yards (84 rush, 36 rec.) & rush TD in last meeting. Aims for his 3rd in row vs. Ten. with rush TD. RB PHILLIP LINDSAY aims for his 4th in row on road vs. AFC South with 50+ scrimmage yards.

aims for his 4th in row on road vs. AFC South with 50+ scrimmage yards. WR BRANDIN COOKS led team with 6 catches for 56 yards in Week 9. Aims for 5th in row with 5+ catches & 3rd in row with 50+ rec. yards. Had 11 catches for 166 yards & 2 TDs in last meeting. Aims for his 4th in row vs. Ten. with 65+ rec. yards & rec. TD. Aims for his 9th in row on road with 5+ catches. Is 1 of 2 WRs ( ROBERT WOODS ) with 550+ rec. yards in each of past 8 seasons.

led team with 6 catches for 56 yards in Week 9. Aims for 5th in row with 5+ catches & 3rd in row with 50+ rec. yards. Had 11 catches for 166 yards & 2 TDs in last meeting. Aims for his 4th in row vs. Ten. with 65+ rec. yards & rec. TD. Aims for his 9th in row on road with 5+ catches. Is 1 of 2 WRs ( ) with 550+ rec. yards in each of past 8 seasons. WR DANNY AMENDOLA had season-high 49 rec. yards in Week 9.

had season-high 49 rec. yards in Week 9. DL JONATHAN GREENARD aims for his 6th in row with TFL & 4th in row with PD. Has sack in 4 of past 5. Had career-high 9 tackles & TFL in last meeting.

aims for his 6th in row with TFL & 4th in row with PD. Has sack in 4 of past 5. Had career-high 9 tackles & TFL in last meeting. DL MALIEK COLLINS had 0.5 sacks, FR & 1st-career INT in Week 9. Has TFL in 2 of past 3.

had 0.5 sacks, FR & 1st-career INT in Week 9. Has TFL in 2 of past 3. LB ZACH CUNNINGHAM had 8 tackles in Week 9. Had 13 tackles, TFL & FF in last meeting. Has 7+ tackles in 5 of his past 6 vs. Ten.

had 8 tackles in Week 9. Had 13 tackles, TFL & FF in last meeting. Has 7+ tackles in 5 of his past 6 vs. Ten. DB ERIC MURRAY had 8 tackles & 1st INT of season in Week 9.

Tennessee Titans 2022 Stats

QB RYAN TANNEHILL completed 19 of 27 passes (70.4 pct.) for 213 yards & TD vs. 0 INTs for 105.9 rating & rushed for TD last week. Aims for 3rd in row with 70+ comp. pct. & rush TD. Has 95+ rating in 3 of past 4. Has 16 TDs (13 pass, 3 rush) vs. 2 INTs for 124.5 rating in his past 5 starts vs. Hou. Aims for 3rd in row at home with 105+ rating & 4th in row at home with rush TD.

completed 19 of 27 passes (70.4 pct.) for 213 yards & TD vs. 0 INTs for 105.9 rating & rushed for TD last week. Aims for 3rd in row with 70+ comp. pct. & rush TD. Has 95+ rating in 3 of past 4. Has 16 TDs (13 pass, 3 rush) vs. 2 INTs for 124.5 rating in his past 5 starts vs. Hou. Aims for 3rd in row at home with 105+ rating & 4th in row at home with rush TD. RB D’ONTA FOREMAN had season-high 78 scrimmage yards (48 rec., 30 rush) last week. Drafted by Hou. in 3rd round of 2017 NFL Draft & scored 3 TDs (2 rush, 1 rec.) in 2 seasons with team.

had season-high 78 scrimmage yards (48 rec., 30 rush) last week. Drafted by Hou. in 3rd round of 2017 NFL Draft & scored 3 TDs (2 rush, 1 rec.) in 2 seasons with team. RB ADRIAN PETERSON aims for his 3rd in row vs. Hou. with 2+ rush TDs.

aims for his 3rd in row vs. Hou. with 2+ rush TDs. RB JEREMY MCNICHOLS had 62 scrimmage yards (51 rush, 11 rec.) in last home meeting.

had 62 scrimmage yards (51 rush, 11 rec.) in last home meeting. WR A.J. BROWN has 5+ catches in 4 of past 5. Had 10 catches for 151 yards & TD in last meeting. Has 27 catches for 447 yards (111.8 per game) & 5 TDs in 4 career games vs. Hou. Has 90+ rec. yards in 2 of his past 3 at home.

has 5+ catches in 4 of past 5. Had 10 catches for 151 yards & TD in last meeting. Has 27 catches for 447 yards (111.8 per game) & 5 TDs in 4 career games vs. Hou. Has 90+ rec. yards in 2 of his past 3 at home. WR MARCUS JOHNSON set season highs in catches (5) & rec. yards (100) last week, his 3rd-career 100-yard game.

set season highs in catches (5) & rec. yards (100) last week, his 3rd-career 100-yard game. TE GEOFF SWAIM has TD catch in 2 of past 3.

has TD catch in 2 of past 3. S KEVIN BYARD had 6 tackles & PD last week. Aims for 4th in row with PD. Has INT in 2 of past 3. Aims for 3rd in row vs. division with INT. Ranks 3rd in NFL with 12 PD.

had 6 tackles & PD last week. Aims for 4th in row with PD. Has INT in 2 of past 3. Aims for 3rd in row vs. division with INT. Ranks 3rd in NFL with 12 PD. LB HAROLD LANDRY had sack last week & has sack in 6 of past 7. Ranks 3rd in NFL with career-high 10 sacks.

had sack last week & has sack in 6 of past 7. Ranks 3rd in NFL with career-high 10 sacks. DT JEFFERY SIMMONS aims for 3rd in row with 2+ sacks. Had sack in last home meeting.

Here’s the broadcast info, in case you want to make sure you’re doing something else when this one airs:

TV: CBS (12:00 PM CT): Andrew Catalon, James Lofton, Sherree Burruss (field reporter) SIRIUS: 99 (Hou.), 132 (Ten.) | XM: 388 (Hou.), 233 (Ten.) | SXM App: 812 (Hou.), 830 (Ten.).

Speaking of TV ratings, check this out: