2021 Houston Texans Week 11 Fantasy Outlook

Well, it seems that we have survived the BYE week. The players earned some time away from the Texans “culture” that they’ve been living in for months. We also desperately needed a break as well. However, it’s time to snap back to reality and face the BESF’s this Sunday.

In terms of the offense, Brandin Cooks will again be the only player that is worth rostering and possibly starting in a pinch. The running back situation hasn’t gotten any better. Arian Foster certainly isn’t walking through those doors anytime soon.

The tiggroup is just as volatile as the running backs. Anthony Auclair, Pharaoh Brown and Jordan Akins all seemingly are being targeted at random. There isn’t a solid contender out of the bunch at this point. This season has been somewhat short on solid TE’s league wide.

Tyrod didn’t look great during his last outing, and I don’t expect him to return to his early season form. Teams have gotten enough info on the vaunted “David Culley Offense” that even Tyrod’s athleticism wont save him now.

The defense put up a solid performance against the ineffective Dolphins, but it will be a drastically different story against the Titans. Even without Derrick Henry, expect the defense to have a few early stops before succumbing to fatigue and getting gashed.

I don’t think anyone should risk playing Ka’imi Fairbairn as it could be dubious to expect the Texans to land anywhere near striking distance come Sunday. As with most Texans this season, points will be hard to come by unless we’re playing someone closer to our level.