Houston Texans Podcast: 2021 Week Eleven NFL Preview

We all had a bye week last week. The Houston Texans were off. The world stopped. The clocks froze. Even BATTLE RED RADIO took a week off. Unfortunately, life strangled us last week. But this week we are BACK. BACK. BACK. We missed you.

On this episode of Battle Red Radio, Matt Weston and his good friend Taylor preview Week 11 of the NFL season. Topics include Joe Flacco making his first start in New York (Welcome to New York), Mike Vrabel’s gang of misfits, everything bad about the Houston Texans, the NFL’s 2021 good bad team, Josh Allen hitting the straightaway, if the Cowboys are back, if the Chiefs are back, Ben Roethlisberger being the only professional athlete affected by COVID-19, and our desire for the old Justin Herbert.

Let’s start the show.

You can listen to the direct link here.

You can listen to the embedded player below:

While you’re at it, give it a five star review and subscribe below:

You can subscribe/listen on iTunes here.

You can subscribe/listen on Spotify here.

You can subscribe/listen on Stitcher here.

You can subscribe/listen on Google here.