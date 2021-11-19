Question: Would you rather stub your toe really hard or watch the Texans play the Titans on Sunday? On one hand, stubbing one’s toe really hurts. On other hand, it won’t take three plus hours of your life away.

I think I’d prefer the bodily injury over the football game. It’s not even a case of choosing physical trauma over emotional trauma, as the 2021 Texans have rendered me a hollow tusk of a man incapable of experiencing further sporting mental anguish.

Anyway, here’s how to catch Texans-Titans!

Kickoff Time: 12 p.m. CST on Sunday, November 21st.

TV Broadcast: CBS.

Radio Broadcast: Sports Radio 610 (AM), 100.3 (FM), and SXM 388. NFL Game Pass also provides an audio streaming service.

Online Streaming: Viewers in the U.S. can use the NFL Mobile app if they have a Verizon subscription. Everyone else can use the NFL Game Pass subscription service to watch the game.

Opponent Blog: Music City Miracles.

NFL Network Replay: To be determined.

In terms of what we'll be doing for the game itself, expect "Countdown To Kickoff" to post at 8 a.m. CST as usual on Sunday. The first open thread for Texans-Titans will publish at 11:45 a.m. CST. We'll add live threads if necessary, and we'll have a post-game reaction thread as soon as the game's over.