Houston Texans Podcast: I’m Sorry I Thought it Would be a Fun Time

I’m sorry. I thought if we got everyone together, and we all brought our hopes, dreams, and fears, and boiled them into some awful cauldron, that we could create something beautiful and wonderful. Friends living, and laughing, and loving, and reminiscing on all the fun times we had this season. Tyrod Taylor’s first six quarters, the fake-fake punt, David Culley’s in game management, the haunted cover two defense, James Campen doing his best Mike Devlin impression, Jonathan Greenard jumping to the third best defender on a front seven, and, well, I don’t know, other things. It was dour. It’s our curse. We are sickos, and these are the things the sick and disturbed and discuss.

On this episode of Battle Red Radio, Matt Weston, L4Blitzer, Rivers McCown, Uprooted Texan, TIM, and Matt Robinson (Houston Houdini), review the Texans at the halfway point. Topics include: the Texans dead cap space, future Texans head coaches, future Texans quarterbacks, possible draft strategy, drinking the pickle juice, Steve Slaton in the ring of honor, David Culley’s future, Nick Caserio feelings, and of course, your beautiful and perfect listener questions.

