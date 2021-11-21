Texans-Titans Inactives

The bloody reunion will be missing a couple of relatives today. The Houston Texans and Tennessee Titans have announced their inactives. Here’s who won’t be playing for the Houston Texans:

Texans' inactives: Jeff Driskel, Deshaun Watson, Cre'Von LeBlanc, Royce Freeman, Jon Greenard, Davion Davis, Jordan Akins — Aaron Wilson (@AaronWilson_NFL) November 21, 2021

Damn. I guess we won’t see what Jeff Driskel, the Texans’ bye week project, will do at tight end after the Texans drank too much fluoride. Our angler fish, the glimmering light at the bottom of the abyss, Jonathan Greenard, is also out. Sucks. Get ready for Jordan Jenkins and Jacob Martin holding down the edges. Jordan Akins and Brevin Jordan have switched places; Akins is the new tight end who is the last man out. Here’s the future. A proclamation of youth.

Here’s who won’t be playing for the Tennessee Titans.

.@Titans inactives vs Texans:



David Long

Rashaan Evans

Nate Davis

Jeremy McNichols

Geoff Swaim

Jackrabbit Jenkins

Greg Mabin — Jim Wyatt (@jwyattsports) November 21, 2021

The Titans lose two of their linebackers, a starting offensive guard, a member of their tight end rotation, a receiving back, and a starting cornerback. It also means the return of Bud Dupree in Tennessee. If the Texans weren’t 1-8, these things would matter, but since they are, it really doesn’t.

The Texans are set to play the Titans at noon today. We’ll see you at kickoff.