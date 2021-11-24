2021 Houston Texans Fantasy Football Recap: Week 11

I don’t know about you, but the Texans upsetting the BESF’s certainly wasn’t coming through the crystal ball. However, the fantasy production wasn’t all that incredible either. Let’s get into the numbers.



Week 11: (Texans Vs. Titans)

QB: Tyrod Taylor - 14/24, 107 yards, 28 yards rushing, 2 TD’s = 19.08 points.

RB: David Johnson - 13 carries, 18 yards, 3 reception, 16 yards receiving = 6.4 points.

RB:Rex Burkhead - 18 carries, 40yards rushing = 4 points.

RB: Philip Lindsay - 1 carry, -0.3 yards rushing = -0.3 points.

WR: Brandin Cooks - 2 receptions, 18 yards = 3.8 points.

WR: Chris Moore - 1 reception, 10 yards = 2 points.

WR: Chris Conley - 4 receptions, 37 yards = 7.7 points.

WR: Nico Collins - 1 reception, 9 yards = 1.9 points

TE: Brevin Jordan - 1 reception, 7 yards = 1.7 points.

TE: Pharaoh Brown - 2 receptions, 10 yards = 3 points.

K: Ka’imi Fairbairn - 3/3 FG 1/2 XP = 10 points.

DEF: 2 sack, 4 INT, 1 fumble recoveries, 13 points allowed = 16 points

In what was a smaller day yardage wise, Tyrod Taylor scored two touchdowns and had himself a pretty good fantasy day. The remainder of the offense is a different story.

Brandin Cooks had a uncharacteristically underperforming day against the Titans. The top dog on the receiving front this week was Chris Conley! I wouldn’t expect this to be the norm, so look for Cooks to rebound next week.

The defense has been this team’s lone bright spot and I am here for it. Their production has picked up in recent weeks and with a matchup against the Jets coming up, I’d roll with them.

With the release of Philip Lindsay, you would imagine that the touches would start to concentrate among David Johnson and Rex Burkhead. The running game is still too ineffective to warrant rostering these guys.