Houston Texans Podcast: 2021 Week Twelve NFL Preview

There will be turkeys, there will stuffing, there will be gravy rivers, there will be fun, but most of all, there will be some terrible football for everyone. Enjoy your bloated body, your late not shopping, your precious days of friends and family.

On this episode of Battle Red Radio, Matt Weston and his good friend Taylor preview week twelve of the NFL season. Topics include: turkey con queso, how sexxxy Thanksgiving day can be, our favorite Thanksgiving cocktails, Dan Campbell’s sopping wet goatee eating a turkey leg, what to make of Justin Fields’s rookie season, the Dallas let down, Dios De Las Vegas, what to think of Josh Allen and Buffalo not seizing the day, missing Jamies, the Houston turnover machine, and Zach Wilson taking over for Joe Flacco.

Let’s start the show.

You can listen to the direct link here.

You can listen to the embedded player below:

While you’re at it, give it a five star review and subscribe below:

You can subscribe/listen on iTunes here.

You can subscribe/listen on Spotify here.

You can subscribe/listen on Stitcher here.

You can subscribe/listen on Google here.