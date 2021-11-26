When the 2-8 New York Jets take the field at NRG Stadium on Sunday afternoon to face your 2-8 Houston Texans, there will be a lot on the line. Not necessarily fun stuff like playoff seeding, but important matters nonetheless—draft slotting. Whichever team emerges the loser will find itself in prime position for the second overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft. The first overall pick may be out of reach, but perhaps not; as I write this on Wednesday morning, the outcome of the Thanksgiving Day tilt between the Bears and Lions remains unknown, and a Detroit win there could put the top pick back in play.

Which team will prove to be at least a little worse than the other in Houston this weekend? The answer awaits, and here’s how to bear witness:

Kickoff Time: 12 p.m. CST on Sunday, November 28th.

TV Broadcast: CBS.

Radio Broadcast: Sports Radio 610 (AM), 100.3 (FM), and SXM 228. NFL Game Pass also provides an audio streaming service.

Online Streaming: Viewers in the U.S. can use the NFL Mobile app if they have a Verizon subscription. Everyone else can use the NFL Game Pass subscription service to watch the game.

NFL Network Replay: To be determined.

