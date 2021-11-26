Andre Johnson is a Semifinalist for the Pro Football Hall of Fame

The Houston Texans were established in 2002. They have yet to have a player nominated to the Pro Football Hall of Fame. The only player they drafted around the inception of the franchise, that would be good enough to warrant eligibility, is the one, the only, Andre Johnson. 187 games started, 1,062 catches on 1,739 targets, 14,185 receiving yards, 70 touchdowns, 701 first downs, 7 Pro Bowls, 2 time first team All Pro. Just outside the top ten all-time in receiving yards and receptions. These are the marks he put up over his career throughout the AFC South.

Johnson was named eligible for the Hall of Fame last September. Recently it was announced he survived the first round of voting, and is a semifinalist for the Hall of Fame.

Andre Johnson should be a Hall of Famer, no matter what team he played for, but because he would be the first Texan to get in, it makes him a no doubt player in the voter’s eyes. It may not happen next summer, but eventually he’ll get in, and we will make the journey to Canton together.