Texans-Jets Inactives

Here’s who won’t be playing in today’s Texans v. Jets game. And there’s one big surprise.

By Matt Weston
Houston Texans v Tennessee Titans Photo by Silas Walker/Getty Images

The Houston Texans and New York Jets are battling, along with the Jacksonville Jaguars, for top draft position. With the Detroit Lions all set to pick first overall, the other 2-8 teams are working to see how picks two, three, and four work out. That’s what’s in store for today’s Houston-New York (J) game. This is who won’t be playing for the Texans.

WOW. SHOCKER. BREAKING NEWS. Justin Reid won’t be playing today due to a disagreement with the coaching staff. My guess is it’s because they wanted to move him from free to strong safety, relocating him from the position he’s excelled at all season. Jordan Akins wasn’t moved at the trade deadline and is still sitting so Brevin Jordan can play. We won’t see Jeff Driskel at tight end just yet. It’s going to be a party when we do.

Here’s who won’t be playing be playing for the Jets.

The Jets won’t have Corey Davis today, which is the big news. He’s been hampered by a groin injury

The Texans and Jets are set to play at 12 p.m. CST. We’ll see you then.

