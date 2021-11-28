Houston Texans Final Score/Post-Game Recap: Jets 21, Texans 14

There’s silver at the bottom of the ocean. The Houston Texans lost a game they never should have lost. A veteran roster, a supposed competent quarterback in Tyrod Taylor, a defense that is ranked 10th by DVOA when you include turnovers, that went up against the worst defense in the NFL, a terrible trio of cornerbacks, and a rookie quarterback, who has been a play to play disaster returning from a knee injury. This is the game a team built like the Texans should win, but it’s a game they ended up losing.

Houston went up 14-3 after Taylor finally hit a deep pass down the sideline. After missing a wide open Nico Collins, Taylor found Brandin Cooks against Bryce Hall on 3rd and 11 two players later. Tim Kelly did his best Bill O’Brien impression this game. Rather than run an offense that attacks the Jets weaknesses—stopping passes outside the numbers because of their cornerback play—Kelly ran the offense he’s comfortable with. Run heavy. Funky play action. Quick short passes. Houston was shut down in the second half.

The Jets are the team who made the necessary changes. Zach Wilson missed throw after throw. Throwing too high to the flat, throwing too hard to the slant, missing while throwing on the move. Mike LaFleur switched from a short middle of the field passing offense to a horizontal one. Outside zone, jet sweeps, throws out to the sideline, nice screen pass designs, every blade of grass was utilized, to turn the Jets from putrescent to completely acceptable.

Like all games between bad teams, the game was still close. After Matt Amendola gave the Jets a three point lead, not related to Danny, the Texans had a game tying drive chance. A quick pass to the flat to Amendola, not related to Matt, two terrible run plays, one of which was a tackle for a loss by Quinnen Williams, and Hall defending a quick comeback to Nico Collins out wide. Four and out. The Jets picked up the ball thanks to a turnover on downs. Effectively squashing this game.

This is as bad as it gets. At home. Ghost town stadium. Losing to a young and atrocious 2-8 team. For a team that talked with its chest puffed out this summer, and pulling out this performance, it’s dog’s nose meet its own fecal manner.

This is where the silver lining comes in. The Jets now have the tiebreaker, and are 3-8, while the Texans drop to 2-9. They are projected to pick third overall with a game and a half on the Jets. They are also a half game behind the Jacksonville Jaguars, who are also 2-9, their divisional rival who they beat in week one. A loss to the Jaguars in week fifteen could solidify the number two overall pick. All this means the Texans would have a better pick to trade down from, or could get the leftover after Detroit chooses between Kayvon Thibodeaux and Aidan Hutchinson.

These are the good things we try and look forward to in a season that has lacked so many. The Texans try to keep the bad times rolling next week when they play the Indianapolis Colts in Houston at 12 p.m.