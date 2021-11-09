2022 NFL Draft: Week Ten Updated Draft Order

Well, Jack McEasterby, Nick Caserio, David Culley and the rest of the brains of the Houston Texans managed to hold onto the big “L” and not accidentally defeat the Miami Dolphins last weekend.

And there was much rejoicing... or indifference... take your pick.

The only real win is in draft position at this stage of the season. No one in their right mind who has one iota of football knowledge has any expectations for the Texans to right this ship and not strike the proverbial iceberg this season. So, rooting for the team to lose is all we have left... sigh.

With the Miami Dolphins, New York Jets, Jacksonville Jaguars and Washington Whatevers now in the ‘rarified’ air of 2 wins, that leaves your Houston Texans in sole possession of second place in the upcoming draft.

After the 17-9 loss to the Miami Dolphins in Week 9, the Houston Texans would be picking No. 2 overall in the 2022 NFL draft. https://t.co/uRIPjcAaIC — The Texans Wire (@TheTexansWire) November 9, 2021

Unfortunately, the Detroit Lions couldn’t figure out how to get a win on their bye week, so they still hold the #1 slot.

Bleacher Report

Houston’s loss put it at No. 2 in the projected draft order behind the Lions, who were on a bye in Week 9. The Texans confirmed their spot among the worst in the NFL with another putrid offensive performance. Houston has finished with a single-digit point total in three of its last four games.

Should Houston wrest the #1 pick from the Lions, would Nick Caserio decide Davis Mills is the hope of the future and trade out of the spot? With the top of the draft order already heavily altered by trades, it would certainly fit the mold of the 2022 draft.

CBSSports

For the teams who don’t stand a chance at the postseason, the draft comes into play. As the league’s only winless team, the Detroit Lions are currently in position to have the No. 1 overall pick, while the Houston Texans remain in contention for the top spot with only one win. The Philadelphia Eagles, New York Giants, and New York Jets control the top of the draft board thanks to offseason trades — owning seven of the first 14 picks. Philadelphia currently has the No. 3, No. 7, and No. 14 picks in the draft while the Jets have the No. 4 and No. 10 picks and the Giants own No. 8 and No. 11. Seeing how high these picks can become will be worth monitoring during the second half of the season.

Or, maybe he keeps the pick and drafts a punter...

Or, maybe Caserio trades away all the picks for aging veterans. So far, he’s shown a preference for older players. Houston currently holds the 29th spot in average player age.

However, my money is still on Caserio taking Malik Willis from Liberty University. He fits the “culture” McEasterby is striving to build, has great potential and could truly develop into a solid NFL starter.

Hello from the 2022 NFL Draft.



Teams in attendance for #OleMiss vs. Liberty:

DEN (five scouts), WFT, PHI, DAL, IND, ATL, HOU, PIT, ARI, NE, CAR, TAM, TEN, SEA, BUF, NO (three scouts) pic.twitter.com/QEof8oMjKA — Nick Suss (@nicksuss) November 6, 2021

Entering week ten the Texans are entrenched at #2. If the Lions do the unthinkable and take down the Steelers, they could make the leap to #1.