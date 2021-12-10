The last game Duane Brown ever played in a Texans uniform was against the Seattle Seahawks. It was a thrilling contest, with then-rookie Deshaun Watson and Russell Wilson trading big plays and scores on a glorious Seattle afternoon.

The next day, Brown was traded to Seattle. Three days after that, Watson tore his ACL. If you’re a Texans fan, you don’t need me to fill you in on how swimmingly things have gone since then.

Four years later, the 4-8 Seahawks will take the field at NRG Stadium to battle the hapless 2-10 Texans. The memories of days past will have to sustain us, because the present is truly depressing. Here’s how to catch the game, sickos.

Kickoff Time: 12 p.m. CST on Sunday, December 12th.

TV Broadcast: FOX.

Radio Broadcast: Sports Radio 610 (AM), 100.3 (FM), and SXM 226. NFL Game Pass also provides an audio streaming service.

Online Streaming: Viewers in the U.S. can use the NFL Mobile app if they have a Verizon subscription. Everyone else can use the NFL Game Pass subscription service to watch the game.

Opponent Blog: Field Gulls.

Twitter: @battleredblog.

Facebook: Sure, you like us. But do you really, really like us?

NFL Network Replay: To be determined.

In terms of what we'll be doing for the game itself, expect "Countdown To Kickoff" to post at 8 a.m. CST as usual on Sunday. The first open thread for Texans-Seahawks will publish at 11:45 a.m. CST. We'll add live threads if necessary, and we'll have a post-game reaction thread as soon as the game's over.