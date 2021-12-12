Houston Texans Final Score/Post-Game Recap: Seahawks 33, Texans 13

It was the best of halves, it was the worst of halves.

Well that’s not strictly true, is it?

It was more like the meh-est of times for the first half where the Texans were only down by a field goal after kicking the longest field goal in franchise history (61 yards, for the record). Davis Mills looked downright tolerable to good. Which is, of course, why they were so run heavy in the first half. Because that’s just simple logic, amirite y’all?

And then the second half rolled around and we were treated to the Texans team we’ve known and rolled our eyes at all season long. The Texans gave up two touchdowns and a field goal and responded by racking up a lot of injuries. Davis Mills turned back into a pumpkin, but that’s fine because Culley said he gives the Texans the best chance to win. Or something.

I don’t remember when exactly it turned into a Seahawks home game. But with the clearly audible SEA-HAWKS chants and 12th Man flags hanging in the stands, you’d be hard-pressed to say if this game was played in the friendly confines of NRG Stadium and the hundreds of Texans fans in attendance.

It was gross and painful and boring to watch, like a low speed train crashing into a chicken truck. But at least we’re a step closer to the end of the season and our quest to get the top pick in the draft is still alive and well.

I’m writing this as I watch the Texans go out of bounds short of the first down line trailing by 20 points with four seconds left on the clock and my thoughts now mirror that of this entire season: WHY ARE YOU MAKING THIS TAKE LONGER THAN IT NEEDS TO BE?!

I’ve got nothing left. So now I’m turning it over to y’all. Vent your frustrations/indifference in the comments below.