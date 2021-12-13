 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Snap Counts: Seahawks vs. Texans

Check out yesterday’s Snap Counts!

By Jeremy_Brener
/ new
NFL: Seattle Seahawks at Houston Texans Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

Week 14 Snap Counts

Offense: Number of Snaps: Percentage of Snaps:
Offense: Number of Snaps: Percentage of Snaps:
Charlie Heck T 81 100
Justin McCray G 81 100
Tytus Howard T 81 100
Davis Mills QB 81 100
Justin Britt C 81 100
Lane Taylor G 81 100
Brandin Cooks WR 66 81
Nico Collins WR 57 66
Pharaoh Brown TE 52 57
Chris Conley WR 46 52
Royce Freeman RB 44 46
Phillip Dorsett WR 39 44
Rex Burkhead RB 36 39
Brevin Jordan TE 29 36
Antony Auclair TE 22 27
Jordan Akins TE 12 15
Max Scharping G 1 1
Davion Davis WR 1 1
Defense: Number of Snaps: Percentage of Snaps:
Eric Murray FS 61 100
Christian Kirksey LB 61 100
Desmond King CB 60 98
Jonathan Greenard DE 44 72
Jacob Martin DE 42 69
Maliek Collins DT 41 67
Tavierre Thomas CB 40 66
Justin Reid SS 38 62
Lonnie Johnson Jr. CB 37 61
Neville Hewitt LB 32 52
Roy Lopez DT 32 52
Ross Blacklock DT 29 48
Kamu Grugier-Hill LB 28 46
Terrance Mitchell CB 25 41
Jonathan Owens FS 23 38
Garret Wallow LB 21 34
Jaleel Johnson DT 20 33
Derek Rivers DE 19 31
Chris Smith LB 17 28
Eric Wilson LB 1 2

NOTES:

  • Davis Mills and the offensive line played 81 offensive snaps yesterday, the most the team has had since its season opener against the Jacksonville Jaguars.
  • Linebacker Eric Wilson saw his first action on the defensive side of the football. He played only on special teams during the team’s last three games.
  • Fourth-year tight end Jordan Akins made his return to the field Sunday for the first time since Week 9. He had been a healthy scratch for each of the past three games. He caught one pass for six yards in 12 offensive snaps in his return.
  • Linebacker Kamu Grugier-Hill suffered a knee injury and came out of the game after playing 28 defensive snaps. Backup Neville Hewitt took his place and played 32 defensive snaps.
  • Sixth-round rookie linebacker Garret Wallow saw his career-high in snaps with 21. He recorded two tackles, including his first career TFL, during the game.

More From Battle Red Blog

Loading comments...