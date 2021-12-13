Snap Counts: Seahawks vs. Texans

Week 14 Snap Counts
|Offense:
|Number of Snaps:
|Percentage of Snaps:
|Offense:
|Number of Snaps:
|Percentage of Snaps:
|Charlie Heck T
|81
|100
|Justin McCray G
|81
|100
|Tytus Howard T
|81
|100
|Davis Mills QB
|81
|100
|Justin Britt C
|81
|100
|Lane Taylor G
|81
|100
|Brandin Cooks WR
|66
|81
|Nico Collins WR
|57
|66
|Pharaoh Brown TE
|52
|57
|Chris Conley WR
|46
|52
|Royce Freeman RB
|44
|46
|Phillip Dorsett WR
|39
|44
|Rex Burkhead RB
|36
|39
|Brevin Jordan TE
|29
|36
|Antony Auclair TE
|22
|27
|Jordan Akins TE
|12
|15
|Max Scharping G
|1
|1
|Davion Davis WR
|1
|1
|Defense:
|Number of Snaps:
|Percentage of Snaps:
|Eric Murray FS
|61
|100
|Christian Kirksey LB
|61
|100
|Desmond King CB
|60
|98
|Jonathan Greenard DE
|44
|72
|Jacob Martin DE
|42
|69
|Maliek Collins DT
|41
|67
|Tavierre Thomas CB
|40
|66
|Justin Reid SS
|38
|62
|Lonnie Johnson Jr. CB
|37
|61
|Neville Hewitt LB
|32
|52
|Roy Lopez DT
|32
|52
|Ross Blacklock DT
|29
|48
|Kamu Grugier-Hill LB
|28
|46
|Terrance Mitchell CB
|25
|41
|Jonathan Owens FS
|23
|38
|Garret Wallow LB
|21
|34
|Jaleel Johnson DT
|20
|33
|Derek Rivers DE
|19
|31
|Chris Smith LB
|17
|28
|Eric Wilson LB
|1
|2
NOTES:
- Davis Mills and the offensive line played 81 offensive snaps yesterday, the most the team has had since its season opener against the Jacksonville Jaguars.
- Linebacker Eric Wilson saw his first action on the defensive side of the football. He played only on special teams during the team’s last three games.
- Fourth-year tight end Jordan Akins made his return to the field Sunday for the first time since Week 9. He had been a healthy scratch for each of the past three games. He caught one pass for six yards in 12 offensive snaps in his return.
- Linebacker Kamu Grugier-Hill suffered a knee injury and came out of the game after playing 28 defensive snaps. Backup Neville Hewitt took his place and played 32 defensive snaps.
- Sixth-round rookie linebacker Garret Wallow saw his career-high in snaps with 21. He recorded two tackles, including his first career TFL, during the game.
