2022 NFL Draft: Three Lesser Known Quarterback Prospects For The Texans To Consider

With the 2022 NFL draft just a few months away, teams are preparing to discover new talent through scouting, bowl games, and the NFL Combine. Even though Houston selected a quarterback in the third round last year in Davis Mills, one of the most glaring holes on Houston’s roster remains quarterback. With Tyrod Taylor’s future uncertain and Mills needing more time to develop, it wouldn’t hurt to bring in some younger alternatives for competitive purposes.

There are many quarterbacks in need of an opportunity, and most fans are already familiar with the big names (Matt Corral, Malik Willis, Kenny Pickett, etc.). There are players from smaller schools, however, all of which are likely Day Three picks or UDFAs, who can offer a jolt to Houston’s quarterback room. Although these players don’t have as much name recognition, it doesn’t mean they lack talent. A camp invite or preseason playing time will give them a chance to showcase their abilities.

When you don’t have a franchise quarterback, you have to turn every stone to find one. These three players can aid Houston in that search.

Bailey Zappe, Western Kentucky

Zappe should be the most recognizable player on this list since he’s nearing the end of a historic season. Zappe, a Texas native, spent four years at Houston Baptist (FCS) before transferring to Western Kentucky (FBS) in 2021. He leads all collegiate quarterbacks in passing yards (5,545) and passing touchdowns (56). In the C-USA title game, Zappe threw for 577 yards and 4 touchdowns. Even though his team lost to UTSA 49-41, Zappe’s performance was nothing to laugh about. Western Kentucky is not a Power 5 school, but regardless of the competition Zappe is facing, he came out of nowhere and has made a name for himself.

Aqeel Glass, Alabama A&M

Glass has performed well during his senior season at Alabama A&M and is one of the few FCS quarterbacks that could be considered draftable. The Bulldogs finished their 2021 campaign with a 7-3 record; in the five games where Glass had over 400 passing yards, they went 4-1. His only bad outing came against Grambling State, where he threw 4 interceptions in a 37-28 loss. Glass saw his draft stock rise mostly due to the last four games of A&M’s season, when he had a TD-INT ratio of 19-0. Overall, he finished the year with 3,568 passing yards, 36 touchdowns, and 7 interceptions.

Chris Oladokun, South Dakota State

Oladokun is currently a member of the South Dakota State Jackrabbits, but it’s far from where he started. The Tampa native originally played at South Florida for two seasons (2017-2018), getting just two starts. Oladukon transferred to Samford in 2019, where he became a true QB1. Despite showing promise as both a passer and a runner, he was demoted to a backup role in 2020. Prior to 2021, reports suggested that Oladokun was going to play at Florida A&M, even though he ultimately ended up in Brookings. The Jackrabbits are now competing in the FCS Playoffs and extending Oladokun’s great season. So far, he’s thrown for 2,697 yards, 22 touchdowns, and 5 interceptions. He also has four other scores on offense, two rushing and two receiving. Oladokun is the type of player whose stock could rise at an all-star game.

Do any of these guys intrigue you as a possible future Texan?