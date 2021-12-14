Houston Texans Podcast: Bottomless Madness and Apathy (Texans-Seahawks Review)

We’re all doing our best. Davis Mills is doing everything he can to win a game, David Culley is doing everything he can to build a team that lives up to the standard that he has created, Nick Caserio is doing everything he can to create a culture of his own. You are listening and still watching because this is something you just do. We are still writing, talking, and grinding the tape because it’s just something that we do. We all will continue to do our best. We got four more of these left.

On this episode of Battle Red Radio Uprooted Texan (Pat) and l4blitzer (Scott) join Matt Weston (Matt) to review the Houston Texans’ latest loss to the Seattle Seahawks. Topics include the difference between Davis Mills in the first half compared to the second half, the changes Seattle made on defense, missing Duane Brown, Russell Wilson finding out he has fingers again, D.K. Metcalf versus Lonnie Johnson Jr., and, of course, your beautiful and perfect listener questions.

Let’s start the show.

You can listen to the direct link here.

You can listen to the embedded player below:

While you’re at it, give it a five star review and subscribe below:

You can subscribe/listen on iTunes here.

You can subscribe/listen on Spotify here.

You can subscribe/listen on Stitcher here.

You can subscribe/listen on Google here.