2021 Houston Texans Fantasy Football Recap: Week 14

Your Houston Texans fell to the Seattle Seahawks last Sunday. In what was a relative beating after a few promising early drives, the Texans managed to actually have a somewhat competent fantasy performance at the top. Let’s get into the numbers:

QB: Davis Mills - 33/49, 331 yards, 1 TD, 8 yards rushing = 18.04 points.

RB: Royce Freeman -11 carries, 15 yards rushing, 6 receptions, 51 yards receiving = 12.6 points.

RB: Rex Burkhead - 11 carries, 40 yards rushing, 4 receptions, 26 yards receiving = 10.6 points.

RB: Royce Freeman - 3 carries, 10 yards rushing, 1 reception, 11 yards receiving = 3.1 points.

WR: Brandin Cooks - 3 receptions, 38 yards, 16 yards rushing = 8.4 points.

WR: Nico Collins - 5 receptions, 69 yards = 11.9 points.

WR: Chris Conley - 2 receptions, 20 yards = 4 points.

WR: Davion Davis - 1 reception, 17 yards = 2.7 points.

WR: Phillip Dorsett - 1 reception, 9 yards = 1.9 points.

TE: Jordan Akins - 1 reception, 6 yards = 1.6 points.

TE: Anthony Auclair - 1 reception, 6 yards = 1.6 points.

TE: Brevin Jordan - 4 receptions, 26 yards, 1TD = 12.6 points.

K: Ka’imi Fairbairn - 2/2 FG, 1/1 XP, 61 long = 9 points.

DEF: 5 TFL, 31 points allowed = -1 points.

Davis Mills got off to a fast start by hitting Brevin Jordan in the back of the endzone for a touchdown. After that, we wouldn’t see him throw another touchdown pass. His yardage salvaged his day, but it’s playoffs are beginning and he just isn’t worth rostering. Royce Freeman and Rex Burkhead both had decent outings but as has been the case this whole year, no one in this committee can be trusted. Nico Collins led receivers in points this weekend. He can be a useful stash in dynasty leagues as he has the physical tools to become a potential number one in a few years. Don’t believe in the tight end room, its been a slim year outside of the top five or six players. If you haven’t got one of them, you’re just hoping for a boom game.

Ka’imi Fairbairn stuffed a sock in my mouth by hitting a 61 yard field goal. Historically, Ka’imi has been shaky from 50+ considering how much he is being paid for his services. If he could be more consistent, then I could acquiese.

The defense finally gave in and had a negative game. It was bound to happen, as the boys failed to force a single turnover or register a sack. With a matchup against Jacksonville coming up, they could be in for a decent game.