Poll: Is Davis Mills the Houston Texans New Franchise Quarterback?

In some moments, rookie quarterback Davis Mills looks like the best thing Nick Caserio has ever done for the Houston Texans. In others he looks every bit the inexperienced rookie making typical inexperienced rookie mistakes.

Davis Mills had the 7th-highest passer rating by any QB in a single game vs Belichick’s Patriots (since 2000).

- Only QB to have higher passer rating vs Belichick’s Patriots in first 3 seasons of NFL career was Peyton Manning in Week 8, 2000 (158.3). #Texans — Mike Giardi (@MikeGiardi) October 10, 2021

NFL.com

Davis Mills 2021 stats: 9 games | 65.8 pct | 1,737 pass yds | 6.4 ypa | 8 pass TD | 8 INT | 27 rush yds | 0 rush TD | 4 fumbles

Davis Mills finds a wide open Brevin Jordan for a @HoustonTexans TD! #WeAreTexans



: #SEAvsHOU on FOX

: NFL app pic.twitter.com/BclVek0uMU — NFL (@NFL) December 12, 2021

On the flip side, when comparing Mills to Houston’s only true franchise quarterback in team history, Deshaun Watson... well, there really is no comparison.

However, in defense of Mills, he’s playing under the guidance of the worst head coach in the NFL, behind one of the worst offensive lines, with THE worst running game in a “culture” built by Grima Wormtongue that’s committed to tanking this season. And he doesn’t even have Samwise Gamgee by his side.

With all those variables in place, it’s hard to truly grade Mills at this stage of his career. The NFL landscape is littered with starting rookie quarterbacks who failed and failed miserably enough to not stick around for a sophomore effort. Will Mills join that list?

Davis Mills is now the #2 rookie QB in passer rating, TD/INT ratio, and ANY/A. pic.twitter.com/LjALMnOLmF — Football Perspective (@fbgchase) December 13, 2021

But so far, with the ‘under the floorboards’ expectations of the Texans leadership, Mills is most likely the quarterback for the foreseeable future.

NFL.com recently ran a quarterback ranking piece, where they inexplicably list Mills behind fellow rookies Trevor Lawrence and Justin Fields, then state he’s better than those two.

NFL.com

#30. Davis Mills We are reaching the point of the season — over 300 dropbacks for Mills — where it’s OK to admit he’s looked as good as or better than Trevor Lawrence and Zach Wilson. Mills’ highs have weirdly been higher, including the start against the Patriots in Week 5 and the first half of last week’s Seahawks game, where he started 14-of-14 for 150 yards, including many downfield throws. Mills vs. Lawrence for AFC South rookie quarterback supremacy arrives Sunday.

His stats are far superior to Fields, and in just over half the starts Lawrence has, Mills scored only 1 less touchdown, owns a superior completion percentage rate and higher yards per pass average.

So, here’s the question: Do you want Davis Mills as the quarterback for the Houston Texans for the next several years?