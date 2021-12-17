Houston Texans Podcast: 2021 Week Fifteen NFL Preview

I forgot how much I love football. The Houston Texans took that from me. After writing, talking, breaking down the film, and researching our favorite football team, who is in the midst of an incredible and terrible season, I forgot that football is beautiful. Justin Herbert deep passes, Tom Brady high pointing Mike Evans, Josh Allen carrying Buffalo as a runner and a passer, Tennessee play action, and Micah Parsons showcasing the future of football, have opened my eyes again to the truth. Football is grand and beautiful even when the Texans aren’t.

On this episode of Battle Red Radio, Matt Weston and his good friend Taylor preview Week 15 of the NFL season. Topics include: THE STUPOR BOWL, our favorite moment of the Urban Myer era, something the New York Giants do well, Micah Parsons visiting from Mars, Carson Wentz sub 200 yard passing games, New England’s quest for the #1 seed, if the Los Angeles Rams are an actual Super Bowl contender, and Russell Wilson’s last year.

