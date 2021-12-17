Two of the most dysfunctional franchises in the NFL will meet in Jacksonville on Sunday. The Texans and Jaguars are each 2-11. The only question of significance that will be answered by the outcome of this Week 15 tilt is which team will slip to 2-12 and therefore become the unquestioned favorite to “win” the second overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft while remaining in contention to “win” the first overall pick of the 2022 NFL Draft should the Lions slip up and win a second game this year.

To a lesser degree, I suppose the question of whether the Jaguars will have a ‘new coach bounce” in their first contest without Urban Meyer in charge is worth tuning in for as well. Here’s how to do it.

Kickoff Time: 12 p.m. CST on Sunday, December 19th.

TV Broadcast: CBS.

Radio Broadcast: Sports Radio 610 (AM), 100.3 (FM), and SXM 383. NFL Game Pass also provides an audio streaming service.

Online Streaming: Viewers in the U.S. can use the NFL Mobile app if they have a Verizon subscription. Everyone else can use the NFL Game Pass subscription service to watch the game.

Opponent Blog: Big Cat Country.

Twitter: @battleredblog.

NFL Network Replay: To be determined.

In terms of what we'll be doing for the game itself, expect "Countdown To Kickoff" to post at 8 a.m. CST on Sunday. The first open thread for Texans-Jags will go up at 11:45 a.m. CST. We'll add live open threads if necessary during the game, and then we'll have a post-game reaction thread as soon as the game's over.