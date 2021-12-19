Texans-Jaguars Inactives

THE STUPOR BOWL.

With various sports leagues ravaged by COVID-19, games postponed, and leagues looking into taking the very rationale stance of allowing asymptomatic players to play, the Houston Texans are also having to navigate these waters. Offensive linemen Justin McCray and Lane Taylor are out on the COVID-19 list, meaning it’s Tytus Howard moving to left guard, so Max Scharping can play right guard, and Geron Christian can play left tackle. These are the noteworthy players who will be out without being named inactive.

Here’s who won’t be playing for the Texans.

Texans' inactives: Jimmy Moreland (illness), Justin Reid (concussion), Paul Quessenberry and Deshaun Watson (non-injury reasons-personal matter) — Aaron Wilson (@AaronWilson_NFL) December 19, 2021

Center Jimmy Moreland is out, even though he’s been benched for Justin Britt. Justin Reid will be replaced by Jimmy Owens and Lonnie Johnson Jr. Paul Quessenberry is a culture practice squad player who hasn’t played a game this season. And, yeah, Deshaun Watson is still going through Deshaun Watson things.

Here’s who won’t be playing for the Jaguars.

#Jaguars inactives



CB Nevin Lawson

RB Carlos Hyde

OL Will Richardson Jr.

TE Luke Farrell

DE/OLB Jordan Smith

DT Jay Tufele — Jordan de Lugo (@jordandelugo) December 19, 2021

Jacksonville loses cornerback, offensive line, and front seven depth. It’s a shame Carlos Hyde can’t get his REVENGE.

The Texans are set to play the Jaguars at 12 p.m. We will see you then.