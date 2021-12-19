Houston Texans Final Score/Post-Game Recap: Texans 30, Jaguars 16

What did you want? Did you want the Houston Texans to lose, so they could help their draft stock? Did you want Houston to win so they could stave off the embarrassment of losing to the Jacksonville Jaguars? Did you merely want to be entertained?

If a loss is what you wanted, the Texans failed you. The Detroit Lions have the Arizona Cardinals number, and did the unthinkable, take down a Super Bowl contending Cardinals team. This win opened the door for both the Jaguars and Texans to slide to the first overall pick. The Jaguars were the team to take advantage of this. Jacksonville is set to pick first overall for back to back seasons.

If saving face is what you wanted, the Texans made it up to you. Davis Mills threw short of the sticks and quick passed the Texans offense. Tremon Smith returned a kick for a touchdown. Trevor Lawrence missed throws, and the Jaguars dropped passes. The Texans run defense played better than they have for the majority of the season. Darrell Bevell traded field goals instead of going for it. A Brandin Cooks screen pass touchdown iced it. The 2021 Houston Texans can’t do much of anything at all, but they can beat the Jacksonville Jaguars.

If entertainment is what you wanted, the Texans and Jaguars provided all of that. Brandin Cooks slipped off a boot to the right to score after Tim Kelly had run this combination 25+ times, a fan ran on the field on a James Robertson touchdown run, Tremon Smith returned for the first kickoff for a touchdown for the Texans since Jacoby Jones did it back in 2009, the life guard was afraid of getting wet in the pool, David Culley rocked polarized shades until the rain turned him back into a crab fisherman, there was a Corgi race at halftime, Trevor Lawrence failed to convert a quarterback sneak on 4th and 1, Tyson Campbell ran through Jordan Akins to pick off a pass, Kai’imi Fairbairn made another 50+ yard field goal, Lavishka Shenault ran through defenders, Lonnie Johnson Jr. defended a vertical pass, each quarterback failed to throw past the sticks on third down, and the terrible screen designer Tim Kelly designed a third down screen that broke out into a Brandin Cooks touchdown to ice it.

The STUPOR BOWL had it all for everyone, even those who wanted the Texans to lose for draft stock, because at the heart of it, a game where frogs rained from the sky, we all were gifted something completely absurd, ridiculous, and stupefying, and in a season for both teams, that didn’t give much at all, today gave us all something, no matter what our hearts wanted the most of.

There’s three more left. Next week the Texans gift us a game against Justin Herbert and the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday, December 26th, at 12 p.m.