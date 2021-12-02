Listen To Battle Red Blog On “Cap & Trade” Podcast

Although the Houston Texans are bad this season, the content is good. I was lucky enough to be invited to join Troy Chapman, who you know as @TexansCap, on his “Cap & Trade” podcast to discuss everything Houston Texans. On this episode of Troy’s podcast, we discussed Jacob Martin’s future, which Texans on the roster you’d like to see return in 2022, the problems with Houston’s offensive line, the aspects of Charlie Heck’s game he needs to shore up, the things I’ve learned watching film, the job James Campen has done, a little bit of my own personal life, and how the wonderful Turkey Con Queso came to be.

You can check out the show and subscribe below:

Make sure to follow Texans Cap on Twitter here. He streams his show LIVE through Twitter’s Spaces once a week and takes live listener questions as well. The podcast is great. Troy is great. He provides another excellent avenue to get your Texans fix.