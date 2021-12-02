BRB GroupThink: The Leftovers

As the Houston Texans are currently constructed, they have 26 players under contract for next season, and face $22 million in dead cap space. They have talent and youth issues, as they sit at 2-9. If free agency and cap space doesn’t matter, which players do you want to see from this roster on the roster next season?

This was the question I asked the masthead for this week’s groupthink. These are our responses:

MATT WESTON:

You can’t cast too wide of a net. Minimizing this down to players on free agent contracts, or cap space, or anything else, diminishes the situation. There are only a few players we’d like to see on this team again next year. Defensively, it’s Kamu Gruiger-Hill, the only competent linebacker on the roster, their interior combination of Ross Blacklock, Roy Lopez, and Maliek Collins, who are the strength of the defense, Justin Reid, although his time in Houston is coming to an end where he will excel as a pure single high safety instead of being jostled around, slot corner Tavierre Thomas, who has played well the last three weeks, and Jonathan Greenard, who can be the third best player on a great front seven, and is looking more and more like Whitney Mercilus with each passing day. The rest can shove it. Offensively, it’s Tytus Howard, Nico Collins, and Brevin Jordan. That’s it. The entire offensive line is a wreck. Even with a kind of new playcaller, and position coach, they still can’t pull off the most menial tasks. Laremy Tunsil was a desperate move by a desperate head coach turned general manager, and he should be traded next offseason. Chris Conley, Danny Amendola, etc, all struggle to beat man coverage, and don’t do anything well. Paying old veteran running backs to eventually pick up a 2024 seventh round pick, the equivalent of a boot found in a shark’s stomach, was a terrible decision last year, and still is now. Open the windows and sign some UDFAs next year. And at quarterback, Tyrod Taylor hasn’t found average since coming back from injury, and aside from one fluky game against New England, Davis Mills was unplayable. Punter Cam Johnston was the third best Caserio signing. Despite the fake-fake punt catastrophe, he’s been a great punter this year. That’s 12 of the 53 that I’d want back for 2022. These are dark days indeed.

L4BLITZER:

Honestly, there aren’t many players I would really want to see back next season, especially the way this team is constructed. Long snapper Jon Weeks and the Punter Cam Johnson are the two I would most keep on this team…tells you a lot, doesn’t it? There is some talent ondefense. Greenard is showing potential. Reid, presuming the team culture hasn’t napalmed that bridge, and Grugier-Hill would be worth keeping. Lopez is showing signs of competency, and since he is an actual rookie playing, I would be good keeping him for ‘22. Other than that, if the team could go on a massive 20th century communist authoritarian purge of the roster, shipping everyone and anyone else out, I would be perfectly fine with that. Especially on offense. Even Cooks and Tunsil. The offense is shaping up to be perhaps the worst in Texans‘ history. May as well wipe the slate clean and start anew. At least there would be a reason for optimism. Or, we could, you know, purge the McEasterby, but we are talking hypotheticals…not solving the team’s core problems.

MIKE BULLOCK: