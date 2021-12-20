Houston Texans Podcast: THE STUPOR BOWL (Texans-Jaguars Review)

2-11 versus 2-11. A game for the ages. The winner gets to call itself the third worst team in the league. The loser moves up to first overall pick territory. Two of the dumbest franchises were set to play an incredibly stupid game. We were given it all. Kickoff returned for touchdowns, a punt penalty that set up an opening drive touchdown, failed screen passes, sopping wet field goals, David Culley sporting polarized sunglasses, Corgi halftime races, and Brandin Cooks clinching it with a tunnel screen touchdown. Everything we wanted, this game provided it. The Texans can’t lose to the Jaguars. The Jaguars move up to secure the top pick in the 2022 NFL Draft. YES, YES, YES, I want more of it.

On this episode of Battle Red Radio, Jordan de Lugo from Generation Jaguar joins Matt Weston to discuss all things Jacksonville Jaguars and Davis Mills’ first win of his NFL career. Topics include Urban fired, the silliest moment of Jacksonville’s season, if there are any concerns regarding Trevor Lawrence failing to meet generational quarterback expectations, the offensive line and wide receiver problems Jacksonville faces, a neutral observer’s perspective on Davis Mills, the Myles Jack dilemma, how Houston won today, and our most hated AFC South teams.

Let’s start the show.

