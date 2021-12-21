Several Texans, Chargers On COVID-19 List

COVID-19 has run amok in the sports world. The NHL is having an early winter break. The NBA has scabs. The NFL is shifting games around to finish out their season. With another new variant spreading across the world—a version that is more transmissible but with lesser symptoms, which is something we have heard before—everyone is trying to navigate their way around it.

The Houston Texans and Los Angeles Chargers are no different. The teams are set to play this Sunday, with the Chargers making the flight to Houston. Both teams have been ravaged by COVID-19 entering this Week 16 game.

The Texans currently have offensive guards Lane Taylor and Justin McCray on the COVID list after they missed last week’s game against Jacksonville. Joining them on the list were linebackers Kamu Grugier-Hill and Christian Kirksey, safeties A.J. Moore and Terrence Brooks, cornerback Terrance Mitchell, injured defensive end DeMarcus Walker, Jonathan Greenard, and practice squad players Jaylen Samuels and cornerback Cre’Von LeBlanc.

Three more Houston Texans tested positive this week. Jacob Martin, Derek Rivers, and Maliek Collins were recently added to the COVID list.

Houston may get those players, or at least some of them, who sat out last week back for Sunday’s game against the Chargers, but it’s expected that Martin, Rivers, and Collins will not playl on Sunday.

On the other sideline, the Chargers are getting Rashawn Slater back, but recently placed star EDGE defender Joey Bosa, along with Kemon Hall, Chris Rumph, starting cornerback Tevaughn Campbell, former Texans kick returner Andre Roberts, and starting center Corey Linsley, on the COVID list.

Both teams are handicapped as they try to manage this global sickness. Hopefully more players get off this list and suit up for Sunday’s game at NRG Stadium.