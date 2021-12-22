2021 Houston Texans Fantasy Recap: Week 15

Last weekend was a demonstration in losing through winning. The Detroit Lions surprisingly defeated one of the top NFC teams in the Arizona Cardinals. In doing so, the number one pick in the 2022 NFL Draft was up for grabs. Your Houston Texans defeated the glitter kitties to effectively hand the 1st pick to Jacksonville. Texans are going to Texan. Let’s get into the numbers.

QB: Davis Mills - 19/30, 209 yards, 2 TD, 1 INT, 2 yards rushing = 14.56 points

RB: David Johnson - 6 carries, 24 yards, 1 reception, 3 yards = 3.7 points

RB: Rex Burkhead - 16 carries, 41 yards rushing, 1 reception, 6 yards receiving = 5.7 points

RB: Royce Freeman - 3 carries, 8 yards rushing = 0.8 points

WR: Brandin Cooks - 7 receptions, 102 yards, 2 TD = 29.2 points

WR: Nico Collins - 2 receptions, 14 yards = 3.4 points

WR: Chris Conley - 2 receptions, 12 yards = 3.2 points

WR: Phillip Dorsett - 2 receptions, 43 yards = 6.3 points

TE: Jordan Akins - 2 receptions, 24 yards = 4.4 points

TE: Pharaoh Brown - 2 reception, 5 yards = 2.5 points

K: Ka’imi Fairbairn - 3/3 FG, 3/3 XP, 52 long = 16 points

DEF: 6 TFL, 3 sack, 4 QB hit, 1 Kickoff Return TD, 16 points allowed = 10 points

It’s largely been the same story for most of the season. Brandin Cooks returned to the spotlight and remains the only consistent fantasy play for this team. Davis Mills is a fringe QB2, but it might be worth keeping an eye on him in case some of the better quarterbacks in the league end up on the COVID list. Avoid Texans running backs at all costs. The same goes for the tight ends as there has been no consistency as to who is getting the ball.

The defense was helped out by the first kickoff return touchdown we’ve had in seven years (!!!). A few players from the front seven are currently on the COVID list, and Justin Herbert is on fire so there will probably be a better defensive play somewhere on the waivers.

Ka’imi Fairbairn is making a late season push to earn his top ten kicker contract. Also, I’m convinced he’s starting to perform just to spite me. With a few Chargers defenders also on the COVID list, Fairbairn might have a decent shot at getting opportunities on Sunday. If you’re unhappy with Ryan Succop’s performance or are missing Harrison Butker and can’t get Elliot Fry, then Ka’imi might be the play for you.