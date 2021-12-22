Houston Texans Rumors: Could David Culley be One and Done?

Those of us who have brain cells left, and some level of rationality, after what all the years of Houston Texans football has done to warp our brain, knew the Houston Texans were going to be bad this year. Three wins with games against Los Angeles (C), San Francisco, and Tennessee, should mean a 3-14 season for the good guys. One, two, three, four, anything in this range was expected.

David Culley shouldn’t be punished for his record, but for his process. The losses were expected, but the minimum requirements weren’t met. Hilarious time out usage, end of half decisions, field goal tries, and fourth down tail puckers, the game managing role he has was disastrous. In addition to this, the veterans the Texans brought in, have been put out of place, and have seen their value plummet in Houston. With the high turnover going into next year, the Texans may have problems finding veteran free agents, and may have to overpay for players.

For these reasons, there are rumors the Texans are looking at possible available head coaching options. Jason La Canfora had the following to say:

The Texans are in full rebuild mode, with the hiring of lifelong assistant coach David Culley last year in one of the biggest surprises of the offseason. Houston did not anticipate being successful this season, with new GM Nick Caserio evaluating every aspect of the organization as it undertook what will be years of roster turnover to hope to contend again. It appeared to be a caretaker coaching hiring to many in the NFL at the time, and while the Texans have shown some fight and spirit at times, sources said internally the team’s brass is also weighing whether it needs to get back into the coaching market in the short term. It’s possible the club opts to stand pat, given that it will not be in position to push for the playoffs in all likelihood regardless next season, and how far they are away from being among the AFC’s elite. But Caserio is also doing homework on potential coaching candidates in the upcoming hiring cycles, sources said, and considering whether or not the 2-11 team needs to make significant changes to the staff for 2022.

I love David Culley. His afro in Sparta Tennessee, him knowing how to do it because he did it other places and it worked, his love of nachos and horror movies, and how little he watches football during the week. But for a rebuilding team, who needs a coach that can develop players, and convince talent to come to Houston, he probably isn’t that guy. The low bar wasn’t met. The poor decisions were so ridiculous. The scheme hilarious to start the year. Although Houston can use one more year of cleansing, David Culley could be one and done if Nick Caserio can find a better long term option elsewhere.