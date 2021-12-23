Quick Hits: Los Angeles Chargers vs Houston Texans

In what will be the first of 3 losses to finish this abysmal year out, your Houston Texans will give the gift of holiday cheer to the Los Angeles Chargers in the form of an easy win.

LA is currently angling for playoff contention while Houston is currently as far from that as humanly possible. A tale of 2 franchises, as it were, one launching out of a rebuild, the other so far below it that they’re going further down than any team has gone before.

These teams have met 7 times previously with the Chargers holding a 5-2 lead over H-Town. The last game was on 9/22/19 with Houston winning 27-20. The Texans have won 2 of the last 3 matchups.

Los Angeles Chargers Key Stats

QB JUSTIN HERBERT passed for 236 yards & had 3 TDs (2 pass, 1 rush) vs. INT last week. Aims for 6th in row with 2+ TD passes. Has 115+ rating in 2 of past 3. Aims for his 4th in row on road with 300+ pass yards. Ranks 3rd in NFL with 4,058 pass yards & is 2nd player ever ( JAMEIS WINSTON ) with 4,000+ pass yards in each of 1st 2 seasons. Has 8,394 career pass yards, most- ever by player in 1st 2 seasons.

Houston Texans Key Stats

QB DAVIS MILLS (rookie) completed 19 of 30 atts. (63.3 pct.) for 209 yards & 2 TDs vs. INT for 92.2 rating last week. Aims for 3rd in row with 90+ rating. Has 7 TDs vs. INT for 106.9 rating in 4 home starts this season. Aims for his 4th home start in row with 300+ pass yards & 90+ rating. Ranks 2nd among rookies with 65.6 comp. pct, 10 TD passes & 82.2 rating this season.

The real key moment to watch for on Sunday will happen after the game is over: Will David Culley find himself without a job soon after Houston loses this game?