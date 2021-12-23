Brandin Cooks, Kai’imi Fairbairn, and Others, Added to Houston Texans COVID-19 List

Earlier this week, we reported (lol), the Houston Texans COVID-19 list, and since then, the list has only grown. Yesterday Brandin Cooks, and Kai’imi Fairbairn, were added to the list, meaning the Texans entire offense has dissipated, and they don’t have a kicker to kick the ball. Come on down Justin Reid, who should return from his concussion this week.

Texans' Brandin Cooks, Ka'imi Fairbairn test positive, added to COVID list, joining 16 teammates as coronavirus pandemic hits roster hard @SportsTalk790 @iHeartRadio https://t.co/lXMoujpa6C — Aaron Wilson (@AaronWilson_NFL) December 22, 2021

This brings their total COVID-19 list to 16 players. Cooks, Fairbairn, Terrence Brooks, A.J. Moore, Terrence Mitchell, Kamu Gruiger-Hill, Jonathan Greenard, Jacob Martin, Demarcus Walker, Christian Kirksey, Eric Wilson, Justin McCray, Lane Taylor, Jaleel Johnson, Derek Rivers, and Maliek Collins are all on the list.

The NFL had shifted games around for a couple of prospective playoff teams, but still led to the Cleveland Browns and Washington Football Team playing with third string quarterbacks. The Texans won’t be getting the preferential treatment this week. There’s zero chance they are going to allow a three win team to have their game rescheduled.

NFL spokesman Brian McCarthy said there's been "No discussion" of moving Texans-Chargers game in the wake of 18 COVID-19 cases for Texans, and Chargers placing Austin Ekeler and Joey Bosa on reserve-COVID-19 list — Aaron Wilson (@AaronWilson_NFL) December 22, 2021

It’s on. The Texans and Chargers will still get going this Sunday at 12 p.m.