Brandin Cooks, Kai’imi Fairbairn, and Others, Added to Houston Texans COVID-19 List

It’s the skeleton crew.

By Matt Weston
Houston Texans v Jacksonville Jaguars Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images

Earlier this week, we reported (lol), the Houston Texans COVID-19 list, and since then, the list has only grown. Yesterday Brandin Cooks, and Kai’imi Fairbairn, were added to the list, meaning the Texans entire offense has dissipated, and they don’t have a kicker to kick the ball. Come on down Justin Reid, who should return from his concussion this week.

This brings their total COVID-19 list to 16 players. Cooks, Fairbairn, Terrence Brooks, A.J. Moore, Terrence Mitchell, Kamu Gruiger-Hill, Jonathan Greenard, Jacob Martin, Demarcus Walker, Christian Kirksey, Eric Wilson, Justin McCray, Lane Taylor, Jaleel Johnson, Derek Rivers, and Maliek Collins are all on the list.

The NFL had shifted games around for a couple of prospective playoff teams, but still led to the Cleveland Browns and Washington Football Team playing with third string quarterbacks. The Texans won’t be getting the preferential treatment this week. There’s zero chance they are going to allow a three win team to have their game rescheduled.

It’s on. The Texans and Chargers will still get going this Sunday at 12 p.m.

