Houston Texans News: Brandin Cooks, Ka’imi Fairbairn, Others Added To COVID-19 List

Earlier this week, we reported (LOL) who was on the Houston Texans’ COVID-19 list, and since then, the list has only grown. Yesterday Brandin Cooks and Kai’imi Fairbairn were added to the list, meaning Houston’s entire offense has dissipated.

They don’t have a kicker to kick the ball. Come on down, Justin Reid (who should return from his concussion this week).

Texans' Brandin Cooks, Ka'imi Fairbairn test positive, added to COVID list, joining 16 teammates as coronavirus pandemic hits roster hard @SportsTalk790 @iHeartRadio https://t.co/lXMoujpa6C — Aaron Wilson (@AaronWilson_NFL) December 22, 2021

This brings Houston’s total COVID-19 list to 16 players. Cooks, Fairbairn, Terrence Brooks, A.J. Moore, Terrence Mitchell, Kamu Gruiger-Hill, Jonathan Greenard, Jacob Martin, Demarcus Walker, Christian Kirksey, Eric Wilson, Justin McCray, Lane Taylor, Jaleel Johnson, Derek Rivers, and Maliek Collins are all out.

The NFL has shifted games around for a couple of prospective playoff teams, but still forced the Cleveland Browns and Washington Football Team to play with third string quarterbacks. The Texans won’t be getting any preferential treatment this week. There’s zero chance the NFL is going to allow a three win team to have their game rescheduled.

NFL spokesman Brian McCarthy said there's been "No discussion" of moving Texans-Chargers game in the wake of 18 COVID-19 cases for Texans, and Chargers placing Austin Ekeler and Joey Bosa on reserve-COVID-19 list — Aaron Wilson (@AaronWilson_NFL) December 22, 2021

It’s on. The Texans and Chargers will still get going this Sunday at 12 p.m CST.