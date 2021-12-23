 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Houston Texans News: Brandin Cooks, Ka’imi Fairbairn, Others Added To COVID-19 List

They’re dropping like flies.

By Matt Weston
Houston Texans v Jacksonville Jaguars Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images

Earlier this week, we reported (LOL) who was on the Houston Texans’ COVID-19 list, and since then, the list has only grown. Yesterday Brandin Cooks and Kai’imi Fairbairn were added to the list, meaning Houston’s entire offense has dissipated.

They don’t have a kicker to kick the ball. Come on down, Justin Reid (who should return from his concussion this week).

This brings Houston’s total COVID-19 list to 16 players. Cooks, Fairbairn, Terrence Brooks, A.J. Moore, Terrence Mitchell, Kamu Gruiger-Hill, Jonathan Greenard, Jacob Martin, Demarcus Walker, Christian Kirksey, Eric Wilson, Justin McCray, Lane Taylor, Jaleel Johnson, Derek Rivers, and Maliek Collins are all out.

The NFL has shifted games around for a couple of prospective playoff teams, but still forced the Cleveland Browns and Washington Football Team to play with third string quarterbacks. The Texans won’t be getting any preferential treatment this week. There’s zero chance the NFL is going to allow a three win team to have their game rescheduled.

It’s on. The Texans and Chargers will still get going this Sunday at 12 p.m CST.

